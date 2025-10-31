Paul Pierce Questions Whether Sixers Star Joel Embiid Can Pass Torch
In a short period of time, the Philadelphia 76ers have become one of the most intriguing teams in the NBA. The franchise is on a four-game winning streak with superstar Joel Embiid on a minutes restriction.
Philadelphia’s early success can be attributed to the dynamic duo of Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe. Over the team’s first four games, Maxey averaged 37.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 8.3 assists, while Edgcombe averaged 22.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists.
Embiid has been the de facto captain of the 76ers for the majority of his professional career, leading the team to seven-straight playoff appearances. He was named the league’s Most Valuable Player in 2023, with averages of 33.1 points and 10.2 rebounds over 66 games.
In a recent episode of No Fouls Given, Paul Pierce questioned whether Embiid will be able to accept a shift in leadership on the 76ers.
“When his minutes start to go, can he accept the fact, to say ‘Hey, this is Maxey’s team’? When you’ve been an MVP in this league and you’ve been a dominant force… Can you come into the game and be like ‘Okay. It’s the rookie and the young guy’s night’ or do you have to be that guy?”
Embiid or Maxey?
Thus far, the 76ers have defeated the Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets, Orlando Magic, and Washington Wizards. This early momentum puts the 76ers at the top of the Eastern Conference standings. The last time that the franchise had a 4-0 start was back in 2019.
While Embiid has still been a solid contributor, averaging 16.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists over 21 minutes per game, the franchise may not need to be too reliant on the 31-year-old center. In opening week, Maxey was the league’s leader in points per game and is on pace for an All-Star selection.
Even if Maxey takes over the reins as the team’s top performer, Embiid is still an essential fit for the five spot. Veteran Andre Drummond has transitioned to being a solid rotational player, while sophomore Adem Bona is still developing into a true starter.
Overall, there are no current concerns about how Embiid will mesh with Maxey. Both players are valuable in their respective positions, and the 76ers are on track to being a serious threat in the Eastern Conference.
