Sixers Rookie VJ Edgecombe Quickly Turning Heads Around the NBA
In the midst of their impressive start to the season, no player on the Philadelphia 76ers has shined brighter than VJ Edgecombe. As he continues to shine to start his NBA career, the young guard is quickly gaining notoriety across the association.
Following one season at Baylor, Edgecombe decided to make the jump to the pros. He'd end up being selected third overall by the Sixers, landing in a bit of a unique situation. Instead of going to an organization looking to rebuild for the future, he landed on a team coming off an injury-ridden season with aspirations of returning to prominence in the Eastern Conference.
Still led by a trio of All-Stars, the Sixers feel their championship window remains open. For Edgecombe, this means having to find ways to be productive and help his team win games from day one.
As he prepared for this journey, Edgecombe was confident he'd be able to provide some form of boost for the Sixers in year one. Based on how he's looked thus far, he's more than ready to be a key contributor for the organization for the foreseeable future.
Through his first four games, Edgecombe is looking like a star in the making for the Sixers. He came out of the gates in stunning fashion, notching 34 points in his debut against the Boston Celtics. Edgecombe has yet to score less than double-digits thus far, including a 26-point barrage against the Orlando Magic earlier this week.
As Edgecombe continues to take the league by storm, many have praised the No. 3 pick for how he's performed for the Sixers thus far. During a recent episode of his podcast, Bill Simmons gushed over the young guard and stated that the fanbase should be head over heels for him.
"The VJ thing's different because he's a winning player," Simmons said. "Who is also getting stats. He's just helpful in a way that I think is just so unusual for rookie guards. In my opnion the Sixers fan cannot be excited enough about him. Like he's really special."
It's still early, but the Sixers should be feeling really good about the decision to draft Edgecombe right now. If he can continue to perform near this level moving forward, he could become the team's most important player outside the big three.
More 76ers On SI
Sixers' Kelly Oubre Jr Senses Change in Tyrese Maxey's Approach
NBA Insider Suggests Paul George's Return Could Happen Soon
Sixers Send Second-Rounder to NBA G League
Three Takeaways From Sixers' Fourth Straight Win vs Wizards
76ers Secure Fourth Win at Lightning Pace Compared to Last Year