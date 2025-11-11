Quentin Grimes Makes a Change During Critical Season With 76ers

As the Philadelphia 76ers navigate through the 2025-2026 NBA season, Quentin Grimes is in the midst of a critical year, personally.

Over the summer, Grimes was on the NBA free agency market as a restricted player. Heading into the open market, the veteran sharpshooter was on the hunt for a notable multi-year contract after a breakout year.

Ultimately, Grimes ended up taking on the qualifying offer for the 2025-2026 season. Now, he’s set to become a free agent for the second summer in a row. On Tuesday, it was announced that Grimes made an important change to his representation.

via @CAA_Basketball: We are excited to welcome @qdotgrimes to the CAA family!

We are excited to welcome @qdotgrimes to the CAA family! pic.twitter.com/fIdhnka4ys — CAA Basketball (@CAA_Basketball) November 11, 2025

Tuesday's move was an important change ahead of another important summer for Grimes.

Ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season, Grimes was traded from the Detroit Pistons to the Dallas Mavericks. He appeared in 47 games for the Mavs, seeing the court for 22.8 minutes per game.

Grimes would knock down 39 percent of his threes and put up 10.2 points per game as a key reserve. The Sixers pursued Grimes ahead of the 2025 trade deadline. After acquiring the veteran, Grimes joined a Sixers team that battled with many injuries.

As a result, the veteran guard posted a career-best stretch. In 28 games, Grimes averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists. He made 46 percent of his shots from the field and hit on 37 percent of his threes.

This season, Grimes is playing on a $8.7 million salary. So far, he has come off the bench for 10 games for the Sixers, seeing the court for an average of 31 minutes. Although Grimes is seeing his numbers dip, he remains productive in his revised role.

Grimes knocked down 47 percent of his shots from the field and 39 percent of his threes, averaging 17.2 points so far.

The Sixers are set to take the court to face the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night. Grimes will get another opportunity to boost his stock, as he remains a critical player off the bench for Philly.