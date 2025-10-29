Sixers' Kelly Oubre Jr Senses Change in Tyrese Maxey's Approach
One of the defining traits of the Philadelphia 76ers in the last half-decade has been Tyrese Maxey's smile in the backcourt, a smile that has prevailed in their numerous victories, as well as their losses that would rather be forgotten.
So far, there's a lot for the former Kentucky star can smile about as Philadelphia won all four games this year. On an individual level, Maxey is playing at an All-NBA level.
What'd Oubre notice about Maxey's game vs Orlando?
However, despite his and the Sixers' early success this season, the defining trait hasn't been there entirely, according to Kelly Oubre Jr, who feels that the former All-Star has been playing with a bit more fervor in his game or feeling that he has something to prove.
"He's definitely playing with a little more of a chip on his shoulder, so I think this might be the most angry I've seen him play," Oubre explained to the media. "I would say that he's not an angry person at all, so yeah, that's pretty huge for us."
What'd Maxey have to say about Oubre's observation?
While Maxey may not entirely agree with the view that Oubre was making about his mindset, he can understand where he's coming from, seeing the lack of a smile being linked to his age or status in the Sixers locker room.
"I'm not angry, I'm happy, but I think the point he's trying to make is like, maybe I don't smile as much anymore, maybe I'm getting older," Maxey said. "But I think I'm at the point and like, my career where, like, I want us to be really good as a team, and I know that starts with me."
This veteran or leader status on the Sixers was seen by Maxey on Monday night, when he had a short moment with Hunter Sallis, telling the two-way player to tuck in his jersey upon entering the game to avoid getting a warning.
"Sometimes now I can't be all smiley all the time, like, Hunt [Hunter Sallis] was like, 'Why were you screaming at me before I came in the game?' I said, 'bro, because you don't have your shirt tucked in, if you get some delay of game, then I'm gonna be really angry," Maxey stated.
Being a leader on the team is something that Maxey has talked about on numerous occasions over the course of the past two seasons, which is starting to make sense, as he seems to be at the center of the team in each game so far this season.