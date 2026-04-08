Sixers May Face a Joel Embiid Decision in Season-Defining Two-Game Stretch

Just about everything that could have gone wrong for the Sixers on Monday and Tuesday did. They're now back in the seventh seed, one game behind the Toronto Raptors for the final guaranteed playoff spot.

Philadelphia’s chance of avoiding the play-in tournament may hinge on its last three games of the regular season, starting with its final back-to-back.

The Sixers (43-36) will face the Houston Rockets (49-29) and Indiana Pacers (18-60) on Thursday and Friday, respectively. Assuming Joel Embiid is not cleared to play both games of the back-to-back, the Sixers will have to decide which game to play him in and which game to sit him.

Choosing wisely may be the difference between the Sixers being a play-in team or not.

Philadelphia has routinely load-managed Embiid throughout his 10-year career. He has yet to participate in a back-to-back this year.

The same fate may be in store later this week, especially since Embiid twisted his ankle twice during the Sixers’ 115-102 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. He stayed in the game and led all scorers with 34 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.

The question is likely which of Philadelphia’s next two contests will he play—not whether he will appear in both.

Should Embiid face Rockets or Pacers?

The Rockets briefly hit a wall since the Sixers last encountered them in a 128-122 victory on January 22. Houston slid down to the sixth seed in the West after holding a top-four spot in its first game against the Sixers, but the Rockets have since returned to form on a seven-game win streak.

Needless to say, this is the game that Embiid must play.

Houston has overcome Steven Adams’ season-ending absence—at least for now—as it still ranks first and second leaguewide in rebounds and blocks, respectively. The Rockets’ blistering three-point shooting has been pivotal to their success, with five players shooting over 50% from long-range in their last six games.

Embiid’s presence can help counter Houston’s physicality and negate its hot shooting.

The Pacers are enduring a lost season and have their sights firmly set on the 2026 NBA draft lottery. But they may be more of a challenge than their record would suggest.

Indiana is 3-5 in its last eight games, and Pascal Siakam scored at least 25 points in each of those victories. Versatile forwards of Siakam’s caliber have caused matchup issues for the Sixers all season, and they could require Embiid’s two-way impact to counteract that.

However, the Pacers are still one of the worst teams in the NBA record-wise. Even if Embiid misses that game, the Sixers should have enough firepower to hold their own.

The Sixers won their first three meetings against Indiana this season, most recently in their 135-114 victory on February 24. However, Philadelphia has proved it can also lose to anyone when Embiid rests. The Sixers' best hope is that the Pacers sit Siakam to ensure their placement in the draft lottery.

The Sixers have little margin for error as they find themselves in a tie for seventh place with the Orlando Magic. Every game counts, and Philadelphia cannot forget that no matter the record or injury report of its opponent.

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