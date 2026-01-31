Sixers Reportedly Won't Trade VJ Edgecombe 'In Any Move'

When news broke Thursday that the Sixers were on Giannis Antetokounmpo's radar as a possible trade destination, it begged the question of what the Sixers would have to give up to get him.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Bucks reportedly want "a blue-chip young talent and/or a surplus of draft picks" in exchange for the Greek Freak. The Sixers theoretically could offer both between VJ Edgecombe and three tradable first-round picks, including the Los Angeles Clippers' fully unprotected 2028 pick.

However, it appears as though Edgecombe won't be on the table for anyone at this year's trade deadline, including Giannis. A league source "completely shot down" the idea of the Sixers trading Edgecombe "in any move," according to Kyle Neubeck of PHLY Sports.

Spoke to a league source this morning who completely shot down the idea that the Sixers would trade VJ Edgecombe in any move, including in speculative deals people are talking about for Giannis.



That's a strong stance to take regarding a 20-year-old with only 43 career NBA games under his belt. Edgecombe has been a pleasant surprise this season, but Antetokounmpo is a nine-time All-NBA player, a two-time MVP and a one-time Defensive Player of the Year. He's one of the greatest players of this generation, if not all time.

With that said, the Sixers are absolutely justified in keeping Edgecombe off the table for Antetokounmpo or any other aging star.

Edgecombe's value to the Sixers is unquantifiable

Antetokounmpo has far more career accolades than Edgecombe, but he's also now 31 years old and has developed a concerning history of calf injuries in recent years. Given the constant questions surrounding Joel Embiid's health, do the Sixers really want to add another potentially massive wild card?

Although Edgecombe hasn't developed into an all-time great like Antetokounmpo (yet, anyway), his trajectory is pointing directly skyward. His disruptiveness on defense is exactly as it was advertised heading into the draft, but he's already a far better shooter than expected. If he tightens up his handle and improves his finishing around the rim, all bets are off when it comes to his career comparables.

There's also the unquantifiable aspect of what he brings to the table. As OnSI's Austin Krell recently chronicled, Edgecombe by all accounts is a hungry, humble player with an insatiable work ethic. He seems to be the type of culture-setter that any team would want on its locker room.

Between Edgecombe and Tyrese Maxey, the Sixers now appear to have their long-term backcourt in place. Both of them are under guaranteed contract for three more seasons. By the time they become free agents, both Paul George and Joel Embiid's contracts will have already expired.

For the next few years, the Sixers can be the famed Team That No Top Seed Wants To See In The Playoffs (If Healthy). But thanks to Edgecombe and Maxey, they now have light at the end of the post-Embiid tunnel. That duo made the Sixers' long-term outlook far brighter than it was a year ago.

If a team was willing to trade a superstar on the same developmental timeline for Maxey and wanted Edgecombe in return, that might be more of a conversation. Then again, Luka Dončić-esque players rarely get moved (last year notwithstanding). Besides, how many players beyond Dončić, Nikola Jokić and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander even fit that mold?

Flipping Edgecombe and Paul George (for salary-matching purposes) for Giannis might bolster the Sixers' chances of winning this year's championship, but it would likely hurt them in the long run. That's among the reasons why they'd be wise to sit out of the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes.

The Sixers' emphatic refusal to discuss deals involving Edgecombe sends a strong signal that they consider him part of their franchise core moving forward. That isn't to say that Edgecombe will spend his entire NBA career in Philadelphia, but he's a desirable enough prospect that the Sixers need to be extremely careful and selective before moving him.

It might sound preposterous to say Edgecombe should be off the table for any deal involving Antetokounmpo or an older star of his ilk. (Stephen Curry, perhaps?)

But unless the Sixers find a deal involving Edgecombe that would push them over the top this offseason—good luck with that!—they're better off keeping their powder dry and staying out of the blockbuster trade fray for now.

Unless otherwise noted, all stats via NBA.com, PBPStats, Cleaning the Glass or Basketball Reference. All salary information via Spotrac and salary-cap information via RealGM.

