Sixers Signing Former 1st-Round Pick to Two-Way Contract

The Sixers' post-trade deadline roster makeover continued Tuesday.

The Sixers freed up one of their two-way spots by signing Dominick Barlow to a standard two-year contract after the trade deadline. They filled that spot Tuesday by signing former Chicago Bulls guard Dalen Terry, according to a source close to the team. (Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice first reported the news.)

The Bulls initially selected Terry with the No. 18 pick in the 2022 NBA draft. The Arizona product appeared in 204 games across four season with Chicago, averaging 3.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.4 made threes in only 11.1 minutes per game.

The Bulls traded Terry to the New York Knicks for Guerschon Yabusele ahead of the trade deadline, but he didn't last long in the Big Apple. The Knicks rerouted him to the New Orleans Pelicans in their deal for Jose Alvarado. The Pelicans promptly waived him to clear a roster spot for two-way signee Bryce McGowens.

What Terry brings to the table

Terry is a career 31.9 percent three-point shooter on low volume, although he's shooting a career-best 41.3 percent from deep this season. Granted, that's on a 46-shot sample size, so take that with a massive grain of salt.

Terry has been a plus defender throughout his NBA career, and he has decent size for a wing at 6'6" and 195 pounds. Given the Sixers' lack of depth at that spot amidst Paul George's ongoing suspension, he might get a legitimate opportunity to crack the rotation after the All-Star break.

However, Terry has been a turnover machine in recent years and is a shockingly poor free-throw shooter for a wing. The Pelicans' decision to cut bait on him speaks volumes, especially since he was set to become a restricted free agent this offseason.

The Sixers might give Terry a chance to rehabilitate his value ahead of free agency, although they still have more roster juggling to do. Once Charles Bassey and Patrick Baldwin Jr.'s 10-day contracts expire, they'll be back down to 13 players on standard contracts.

Since the Sixers have already reached their 90-game limit of Under-Fifteen Games, Terry and MarJon Beauchamp will not be eligible to suit up for the Sixers until they're back at 15 players on standard deals. Meanwhile, Jabari Walker has hit his 50-game limit as a two-way player and cannot play again unless the Sixers convert him to a standard contract.

That's a problem for the Sixers to sort out after the All-Star break. In the meantime, they can get Terry into the gym and see what he might bring to the table, particularly during George's suspension.

Unless otherwise noted, all stats via NBA.com, PBPStats, Cleaning the Glass or Basketball Reference. All salary information via Spotrac and salary-cap information via RealGM.

