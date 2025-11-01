Three Takeaways From Sixers' Opening NBA Cup Loss
On Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers welcomed the Boston Celtics into the Xfinity Mobile Arena for the first time this season, looking to extend their unbeaten run.
The Celtics’ 38-point performance to open the match would prove to be quite the challenge for the Sixers to level with, as their deficit would balloon to 24 points at one point in the match, which wouldn’t be caught up to until the third quarter.
When all was said and done, the Sixers dropped the match at the buzzer as a Joel Embiid last-second heave went wide, handing Philadelphia their first loss of the season.
Here are some takeaways from the match!
Joel Embiid reaches a new high
While Nick Nurse and the Sixers medical staff have been slowly ramping the Cameroonian superstar back to full health, they’ve been keeping his time on the court limited, regardless of how the match is going.
This could be seen in their overtime thriller against the Washington Wizards in late October, when Embiid would end his night after a four-minute shift in the fourth quarter, despite the team making it to an extra period of play.
But Friday night was a different story, as Nurse opted to raise Embiid’s minutes restriction, allowing him to play until the final buzzer, finishing the game with a little north of 25 minutes on the court. Against the Celtics, the former MVP would record 20 points and six rebounds.
Tyrese Maxey tied a career-high
The main story surrounding Tyrese Maxey this season has been about his unprecedented performance on the offensive end of the court, averaging the second-highest points per game in the NBA, 35.2 points per night, leaving Friday night’s match against the Celtics.
But a different ability could be seen against Boston, as the former All-Star would thread the needle to his teammates on several occasions, recording a season-high 14 assists, which is tied for his career-high that he put up against the Chicago Bulls in December 2024.
While not being a career-high, it’s worth noting that Maxey was two rebounds shy of recording his second-ever career triple-double, showing that he was putting on an overall display against the Celtics.
There were some costly turnovers
While the aforementioned Maxey led the Sixers in several categories across the box score, one of those wasn’t something to be entirely proud of, as he recorded five turnovers on Friday night.
Not all of the Sixers’ 18 turnovers were by the former all-star, but each one of the 12 that were scattered through the second half kept halting the momentum that Philadelphia was trying to build and keep going as they brought themselves back into the match from a 24-point deficit.
Similar to Embiid’s minutes or Maxey’s assists, the 18 turnovers by Philadelphia were a season-high, which, to some capacity, played a role in picking up their first loss of the season.