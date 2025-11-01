All 76ers

VJ Edgecombe’s ‘Lackluster’ Game vs Celtics Gets an Explanation

Nick Nurse explains VJ Edgecombe's night against the Celtics.

Justin Grasso

Oct 17, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Vj Edgecombe (77) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Vj Edgecombe (77) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Throughout the first quarter of the Friday night matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics, VJ Edgecombe attempted just one shot.

Since the Sixers fired up their 2025-2026 run, Edgecombe has been one of their most consistent starters, putting impressive scoring performances on display, getting to it without hesitation.

On Friday, 76ers head coach Nick Nurse explained that Edgecombe’s slow start was likely due to the team’s “lackluster energy.” For Edgecombe specifically, he has to figure out how to personally get out of that.

Oct 31, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard VJ Edgecombe (77) controls the ball against Boston Celtics guard Anfernee Simons (4) in the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

“That to me is more like something you have to learn,” Nurse explained after the game. “Things move really fast in this league, and you have to be able to get yourself ready to go physically, mentally, etc.”

The Sixers’ Friday night battle with the Celtics resembled their previous outing against the Washington Wizards. A slow start led to a deep hole being dug. When it seemed the 76ers might be ready to pack it in and take on a loss, they fought back and fought hard to eventually make it a game.

Edgecombe didn’t have an early impact versus Washington. He finished that game with 14 points in 40 minutes, which marked a season-low for him.

Friday’s game was another case of Sixers playing comeback kids, except for this time around, they didn’t finish the game on top. Edgecombe finished the first half with seven shot attempts. In the second half, he never picked it up. Although he was efficient, scoring seven points by making all but one of his shots, the rookie had just four attempts.

“He’s a young guy, he’s going to have to learn…lots to learn, all that kind of stuff,” Nurse added.

Oct 22, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse reacts to a discussion he was having with referee Scott Foster (48) during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

It’s not out of the ordinary for a young guy to fade into the background when he’s sharing the court with All-Stars. Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain went through the same thing when they were rookies. Edgecombe will have to figure out what he can do to help himself get his looks, but the Sixers have some tweaks to make as well.

“We didn’t get into enough of the spread-type offense, and give him enough chances to… When he did score, it was usually off a little bit of a kickback— boom, there he was downhill. We just didn’t do that enough, probably.”

Edgecombe finished Friday’s action with 17 points. He also tacked on five rebounds and dished out five assists. The Sixers suffered their first loss of the year, falling short 109-108. They’ll be back in action on Sunday to face the Brooklyn Nets on the road.

