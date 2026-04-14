Sixers Injury Report vs. Magic: What to Expect in the Play-In Tournament

A little more than 24 hours before the ball drops between the Orlando Magic and Sixers in Philadelphia on Wednesday, neither team is saving many Chess moves.

The Magic have listed Jett Howard as 'questionable' with a sprained left ankle. Jonathan Isaac is questionable with a sprained left knee.

Listing either guy as 'questionable' may be overstating their availabilities, though. According to Jason Beede, Magic coach Jamahl Mosley told reporters that Howard and Isaac did some movement on the court during practice in Philadelphia. But they have not done anything involving contact yet.

While neither Howard nor Isaac would be absences that disrupt Orlando's core, they are big-bodied Chess pieces that Mosley could use to thwart the Sixers' efforts if the game gets a little too comfortable for Philadelphia.

The Magic, in all likelihood, will rely heavily on a starting unit of Jalen Suggs, Desmond Bane, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. That lineup amassed 408 possessions together this season, according to Cleaning The Glass. The Magic outscored opponents by 11.1 points per 100 possessions with those guys on the floor.

Thus, the problem, amongst other things, was that Orlando struggled with health all season long. Wagner only played 34 games in the regular season, while Suggs played 57.

Health was only one aspect of their problems, though. There's been discord between Mosley and his players for the better part of the season, culminating in what seems to be an upcoming divorce:

The Orlando Magic are “almost certain” to fire Jamahl Mosley, no matter what happens in the playoffs, per @JakeLFischer



(Via @BleacherReport ) pic.twitter.com/jXV8TQMR2M — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) April 14, 2026

Perhaps the Magic will implode, taking care of business for the Sixers without Philadelphia having to beat them into submission.

As for the Sixers' side of business, Joel Embiid is officially out as he recovers from appendectomy surgery. The last update of sorts came on Sunday, when Nick Nurse told reporters that Embiid was back in Philadelphia after having his surgery in Houston and that "all signs are pointing that everything is going just fine".

Rookie big man Johni Broome is out as he recovers from surgery on the meniscus in his right knee. Trendon Watford is listed as 'probable' with an illness.

Who Nick Nurse taps as the starting center for this matchup is a subplot to follow.

Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Paul George, Kelly Oubre and Andre Drummond have logged just 78 possessions together all season. Regardless of success, that is too minuscule for any sort of conclusion.

The unit of Maxey, Edgecombe, George, Oubre and Bona has surprisingly logged even fewer possessions.

Perhaps some recency bias will influence Nurse's decision-making. Bona did not play very well to end the season, and Drummond was quite productive in the victories over the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks. Nurse may also just like Drummond's size and experience better in a playoff-level game, opting to keep Bona in a less-exposed reserve role.

If the season series between these two teams is any indicator, Nurse has a hand he has yet to play. Bona did not play but was available when the Sixers got boat-raced by the Magic in an NBA Cup game in November. The Sixers were outscored by 33 points in the 22 minutes Drummond played in that game.

Bona started in the first matchup between the two teams this season, a late October home victory for the Sixers. He registered seven points, four rebounds and three blocks in 25 minutes. Philadelphia won his time on the floor by 21 points. Drummond logged four points, six rebounds and two blocks in 23 minutes, but the Sixers lost his minutes by nine points.

Embiid was available for the final matchup between the teams, a tiebreaker in Orlando in the middle of January. The backup big in that game? Drummond, who contributed seven points and six rebounds in 17 minutes. Philadelphia was plus-8 in those minutes.

We'll have an answer in 24 hours.