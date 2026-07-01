Sixers Instantly Address Biggest Positional Need With First Free Agency Signing
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It only took nearly five hours, but the Sixers made their first free-agency signing.
Philadelphia intends to ink Dean Wade to a four-year, $39 million contract, Shams Charania of ESPN reported on Tuesday night. Several teams with playoff aspirations also pursued the 29-year-old. His exact contract details have yet to be revealed, but Jake Fischer of The Stein Line stated that Wade has a partial guarantee for the fourth year of his deal.
How Wade helps the Sixers
Many suspected that Gansey would poach Wade and for good reason. Gansey was the Cleveland Cavaliers' assistant general manager when Cleveland signed Wade to a two-way contract as an undrafted free agent in July 2019. Gansey helped oversee draft operations with the Cavaliers and that connection seemed to a play a role in Wade's arrival in Philadelphia.
Up to this point, Wade was a lifelong Cavalier, having averaged 5.8 points on 43.9% shooting from the field, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game this season. Although his box score numbers don't wow you, Wade developed into a key rotational player for the Cavaliers through his defense and accuracy from beyond the arc.
He embraced most of Cleveland's toughest defensive assignments in the playoffs. Wade's ability to switch, navigate screens, and make smart use of his length troubled the Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons.
He was Brandon Ingram's main defender and Ingram shot 3-14 from the field with Wade as his closest defender, according to NBA.com. Wade further showcased his point-of-attack prowess as Cade Cunningham shot 10-25 from the field with Wade closest in proximity via NBA.com. The final result? Cleveland made the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2017-18.
Philadelphia needed a bona fide point-of-attack defender to handle tougher assignments. In most instances, Kelly Oubre Jr., Quentin Grimes, and VJ Edgecombe took turns defending an elite guard and Nick Nurse adjusted accordingly. It'll be interesting to see if Nurse implores Wade to excute more aggressive coverages than he did with the Cavaliers.
Wade's offensive output isn't as flashy, but Philadelphia isn't paying him to take over games with his scoring. His most reliable trait is corner 3-point shooting as he shot 41% on open corner triples via Cleaning The Glass. This will be invaluable when Joel Embiid commands a double-team or when Tyrese Maxey is swarmed at the rim.
If fans loved Nicolas Batum's fit with Philadelphia in 2023-24, Wade offers similar stuff. He's also a solid decision-maker who will make the necessary reads to keep the offense in motion. The next step for him are to be more aggressive when attacking closeouts, which will open more opportunities for himself and others.
Salary-cap implications
Still, Wade's shoot/defend/pass repertoire is exactly what you'd want to surround your core with. Not to mention, he is a hard worker. Wade will come to Philadelphia at a solid price, considering the number of contending teams that had their eyes on him.
The Sixers signed Wade using a portion of the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, which has hard-capped them at the $209 million first tax apron. Philadelphia has around $6 million of the NTP-MLE remaining and the $5.5 million bi-annual exception at its disposal.
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Jacob Moreno is a Sports Media major at Temple University who aspires to become a 76ers beat writer. He previously contributed to The Sixer Sense and also covers Temple Athletics for The Temple News. He is a huge Marvel nerd and falls victim to expensive Lego sets.Follow jacob_moreno_