Sixers Instantly Address Biggest Positional Need With First Free Agency Signing

It only took nearly five hours, but the Sixers made their first free-agency signing.

Philadelphia intends to ink Dean Wade to a four-year, $39 million contract, Shams Charania of ESPN reported on Tuesday night. Several teams with playoff aspirations also pursued the 29-year-old. His exact contract details have yet to be revealed, but Jake Fischer of The Stein Line stated that Wade has a partial guarantee for the fourth year of his deal.

Here is what Spotrac estimates Dean Wade's four-year, $39 million contract to be. pic.twitter.com/dNqE9MieOS — Jacob Moreno (@jacob_moreno_) July 1, 2026

How Wade helps the Sixers

Many suspected that Gansey would poach Wade and for good reason. Gansey was the Cleveland Cavaliers' assistant general manager when Cleveland signed Wade to a two-way contract as an undrafted free agent in July 2019. Gansey helped oversee draft operations with the Cavaliers and that connection seemed to a play a role in Wade's arrival in Philadelphia.

Up to this point, Wade was a lifelong Cavalier, having averaged 5.8 points on 43.9% shooting from the field, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game this season. Although his box score numbers don't wow you, Wade developed into a key rotational player for the Cavaliers through his defense and accuracy from beyond the arc.

He embraced most of Cleveland's toughest defensive assignments in the playoffs. Wade's ability to switch, navigate screens, and make smart use of his length troubled the Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons.

He was Brandon Ingram's main defender and Ingram shot 3-14 from the field with Wade as his closest defender, according to NBA.com. Wade further showcased his point-of-attack prowess as Cade Cunningham shot 10-25 from the field with Wade closest in proximity via NBA.com. The final result? Cleveland made the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2017-18.

So! The #Sixers have agreed to a deal with Dean Wade. It's time for a video thread!



He is a terrific corner 3-point shooter. Per CTG, he shot 41% on corner 3s. He can spot up in the corner and knock down open looks within Philly's offense, like in this 1st video. pic.twitter.com/su44xs9XtM — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) July 1, 2026

Philadelphia needed a bona fide point-of-attack defender to handle tougher assignments. In most instances, Kelly Oubre Jr., Quentin Grimes, and VJ Edgecombe took turns defending an elite guard and Nick Nurse adjusted accordingly. It'll be interesting to see if Nurse implores Wade to excute more aggressive coverages than he did with the Cavaliers.

Wade's offensive output isn't as flashy, but Philadelphia isn't paying him to take over games with his scoring. His most reliable trait is corner 3-point shooting as he shot 41% on open corner triples via Cleaning The Glass. This will be invaluable when Joel Embiid commands a double-team or when Tyrese Maxey is swarmed at the rim.

If fans loved Nicolas Batum's fit with Philadelphia in 2023-24, Wade offers similar stuff. He's also a solid decision-maker who will make the necessary reads to keep the offense in motion. The next step for him are to be more aggressive when attacking closeouts, which will open more opportunities for himself and others.

Salary-cap implications

Still, Wade's shoot/defend/pass repertoire is exactly what you'd want to surround your core with. Not to mention, he is a hard worker. Wade will come to Philadelphia at a solid price, considering the number of contending teams that had their eyes on him.

Here is approximately where the Sixers are at after signing Dean Wade (4yr/$39m).



His estimation is via Spotrac.



This leaves Philadelphia with nearly $6m left in the non-taxpayer MLE. It also has the $5.5m bi-annual exception.



The Sixers are hard-capped at the first apron. pic.twitter.com/SgX8RrshFJ — Jacob Moreno (@jacob_moreno_) July 1, 2026

The Sixers signed Wade using a portion of the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, which has hard-capped them at the $209 million first tax apron. Philadelphia has around $6 million of the NTP-MLE remaining and the $5.5 million bi-annual exception at its disposal.

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