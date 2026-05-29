Sixers’ Lead Executive Search Reportedly Runs Through Two Candidates

And then there were two.

Marc Stein of The Stein Line reported on Friday morning that Sixers Assistant General Manager Jameer Nelson and Cleveland Cavaliers GM Mike Gansey are Philadelphia’s two leading prospects for its vacant lead executive job. This comes two weeks after the Sixers parted ways with Daryl Morey on May 12.

The Sixers originally had four candidates in Nelson, Gansey, Minnesota Timberwolves GM Matt Lloyd, and Phoenix Mercury GM Nick U’Ren. Gansey and U’Ren went through interviews with Philadelphia’s ownership group, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, in the last few days, according to Stein. There has yet to be a report on any interview Lloyd has done with the team.

It’s interesting that U’Ren is seemingly not a favorite given his bond with HBSE president of sports Bob Myers, who is leading the Sixers’ job search. U’Ren worked with him in multiple front-office positions when Myers was the Golden State Warriors’ GM.

U’Ren has spent the last three seasons as the Mercury’s shot-caller, bringing in two winning seasons, including a Finals appearance last year.

More on Gansey/Nelson

What’s even more intriguing is Nelson’s rapid ascension through Philadelphia’s front office, having come as a Delaware Blue Coats scout/assistant GM in 2020. He worked through the ranks and became the Blue Coats’ GM in 2023 before the Sixers promoted him to their own assistant GM, sharing the role with Ned Cohen.

Is Nelson a front-office rising star? People within the NBA sure seem to think so, which gives reason for optimism. But there has yet to be information on what Nelson exactly does in the Sixers’ front office. All fans see is that Delaware went 30-35 during his tenure as its GM, yet he is still getting promotions. So a little skepticism is warranted.

Stein reported there is an expectation within league circles that Philadelphia will upgrade Nelson to GM if he does not get the lead executive gig. If no late-blooming prospects emerge, Gansey as the president of basketball operations and Nelson as his second-in-command seems like the most realistic route.

Bob Myers said he’s looking for “character and leadership” in the Sixers’ next president of basketball operations:



“I’m looking for a person that embodies those things.” 👍 pic.twitter.com/fSlsnMowVJ — Sleeper76ers (@sleeper76ers) May 14, 2026

More on my own thoughts about Gansey, Nelson, U’Ren, etc. here.

Then, there’s the Myers of it all, who will be involved with Philadelphia’s front-office operations even after it hires a new lead executive. With the Gansey/Nelson power structure hypothetically taking place, that’s a lot of cooks in the kitchen. There’s also current GM Elton Brand, who has been scouting ahead of the 2026 draft on June 23rd.

The Sixers are in a weird place where they should have a thorough search but also need to set things in stone before the draft, free agency, and onward.