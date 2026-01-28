Sixers Ride Balanced Effort to Comfortable Victory Over Bucks

Joel Embiid scored 24 points in the first half. Paul George dominated the second half. The Sixers kept the Milwaukee Bucks at an arm's length all night en route to a comfortable win.

Here's what happened.

Embiid invests in a teammate

The day after teammates missed passes to Jared McCain several times in the team's embarrassing beatdown at the hands of the Charlotte Hornets, it was a guy who often gets maligned for his leadership qualities who made sure to let the struggling second-year guard know that he was going to be OK.

McCain checked in just three minutes and 20 seconds after the game tipped off, VJ Edgecombe picking up an early second foul. Some four minutes later, McCain's man abandoned him to double-team Embiid on the catch at the top of the key.

Embiid fired the ball to McCain, a subtle display of trust. McCain rewarded that with a 28-footer to stretch Philadelphia's lead to six points. The very next possession, McCain blew by his defender and snuck a layup past Myles Turner.

It was a quick strike. McCain certainly had a rather pedestrian half (five points in 12 minutes) otherwise. But it's important on two fronts.

First, Embiid is investing in a struggling teammate. Expressing that confidence can be a powerful thing, extending belief in someone who might not believe in themselves at the moment. Second, if it works and McCain finds some solid footing, you have finally rediscovered the guard depth you need behind Tyrese Maxey to give the second unit some juice.

Let's keep it on Maxey for a moment. You watch a game like the one yesterday and don't envy his task. When there's no other offensive threat on the court with him, teams are loading up the middle of the floor. They're betting against the likes of Quentin Grimes and McCain. If either of them is effective, Maxey is having an easier time getting to the rim or they're having a big night from three by punishing the disrespect.

It would not have meant much of anything if McCain didn't reach out and grab the arm that Embiid extended his way. But he made sure the big man's investment paid dividends. The Sixers looked to him and George to carry the lineup to start the fourth quarter, Embiid and Maxey recharging on the bench. McCain laced four triples in the final frame, scoring 12 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter.

George's inferno

The Sixers were primed for one of their third-quarter meltdowns, this time letting Kyle Kuzma and Turner play a step quicker on offense than Philadelphia was ready to defend. Paul George had other ideas.

With fresh legs after missing Monday's game, George laced a barrage of jumpers, helping the Sixers keep and expand their advantage. He didn't just dip behind screens and launch off the catch. George showcased the shooting versatility that made him an attractive fit for the Sixers. They got him touches around the elbows and he confidently drained contested long twos.

That was just the tip of the iceberg, though. George lit the net on fire from beyond the arc, scaling between catch-and-shoot looks as a floater around the floor and then seamlessly crossing Kuzma out of his way for a step-back three.

You looked up and he suddenly had seven makes from deep. It happened so fast and rather effortlessly. What started as a good night from the left corner turned ito a house fire, George flirting with double-digit makes from three early in the fourth quarter.

Witessing something special is always enjoyable and everyone caught onto the fact that George was in the middle of a special night. But even as his teammates made concerted efforts to get him the ball in the middle of a heater, George was not all that interested in it being his show to dominate. The Bucks, determined to not be completely humiliated by George, started showing multiple bodies when he had the ball in his hands and top-locking him on screens.

It was then that you saw the kind of teammate George is. He could've chased personal glory, opting to fire away from three in pursuit of a new career high at the expense of the offense. Instead, he elected to use the pressure Milwaukee was showing against them. He got downhill and left passes off for Adem Bona. When Milwaukee collapsed on him, Goerge kicked to McCain for an open three. George tested the fire he had built a couple times, but didn't force it. Say what you want about him, but that says a lot about the kind of teammate he is.

A balanced night

George's torrid second half and McCain's fourth-quarter heater muted a rather dominant first half from Embiid and a nice rebound game for Maxey. But it was an extremely balanced night from the offense's engines. Embiid went for 29 points and five assists. George led with 32 points and had five assists of his own. Maxey had 22 points and nine assists. The Bucks are fading more and more each day, but this was one of the best games the Sixers' three big salaries have played together.

Let's focus on Embiid for a moment. He caught an alley-oop pass from Maxey in transition for a two-handed dunk, igniting the bench and those in attendance. It was the latest tease that he's still capable of things that seemed so far gone just 12 months ago.

He put up an effortless 18 points in the first quarter, co-signing Doc Rivers' pregame declaration that Embiid is the most talented player he's ever coached. It was only October that that seemed impossible. In this game, not only did Embiid have 18 points, but he had six offensive rebounds. That followed a 28-point first half on Saturday.

What he's doing cannot be understated. This is an incredible comeback story and an achievement that he should hold in similar regard to his MVP award.

Spare thoughts

Good minutes from Justin Edwards, particularly in his first stint of the night.