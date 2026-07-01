Sixers to Snatch Knicks Center in Second Free Agency Addition

The Sixers figured out a new way to try to beat the New York Knicks—snatching their players.

Philadelphia intends to sign Ariel Hukporti to a one-year, $3.4 million contract, Shams Charania of ESPN reported on Wednesday morning. The seven-footer joins a Sixers center room that rosters of Joel Embiid, Adem Bona, and Johni Broome, with Andre Drummond in unrestricted free agency.

Hukporti played 79 games in two seasons with the Knicks, where he was primarily their third-string big behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson. He tallied 2.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game in 54 appearances this season.

While the details of Hukporti’s contract have yet to be revealed, he signed above a veteran minimum, meaning the Sixers either used some of the non-taxpayer mid-level exception or the bi-annual exception to acquire him. Philadelphia has two roster spots remaining and all three two-way slots open, continuing to build the roster.

The Sixers have unofficially signed Hukporti and Dean Wade less than 24 hours into the moratorium period.