Why the Sixers Will Do Business Before Free Agency Begins

The opening bell of free agency rings on Tuesday at 6 p.m., Eastern time.

But the Sixers will have some business to take care of before then.

No, it's not flashy. But it will be the final table-setting business for them to handle before they can engage in this summer's free agency sweepstakes.

Trendon Watford, Dominick Barlow and Dalen Terry all have team options for 2026-27. Philadelphia must decide whether to pick up or decline all three on Monday.

Spotrac estimates that Barlow's option is worth $3,415,000. Watford's is worth $2,801,346. Terry's is worth $2,584,539.

Technically, they have a decision to make on Adem Bona, as well. That is, whether or not to guarantee his contract for 2026-27. But the date for that decision is July 7. Spotrac claims the amount of the guarantee is $2,296,271. That will likely only be relevant to Philadelphia's summer business if they slow-play free agency.

It is the combined $8,800,885 of money that would be owed to Barlow, Watford and Terry that is of importance at this juncture.

Let's say, for example, the Sixers decline all three options. That would add up to $31,412,691 below the first apron heading into Tuesday's chaos. The Sixers could sign external free agents using the non-taxpayer mid-level exception and the bi-annual exception and still have enough space to sign multiple new minimum contracts.

Alternatively, there is a world where either of Quentin Grimes and Kelly Oubre Jr. hit free agency with less-than-satisfying demand in the market. Since the Sixers have their Bird rights, they could slot that $8.8 million toward either guy since Bird rights give them the ability to sign their own free agents without eating into exception money. It could even be more than that estimated $8.8 million if they elect to not spend the entire amount of the non-taxpayer mid-level or bi-annual exceptions.

Why does this change some things for Philadelphia?

I'll spare you the math of going through how declining any one of the player options changes the Sixers' spending power. But, if we compare their limitations with the $8.8 million available to their limitations should they pick up all three options, the difference is that they'd have just enough room to sign a player with no NBA experience to a minimum deal.

In other words, multiple new free agents on minimums or keep the door ajar for Oubre or Grimes in addition to the exception money, or have just barely enough to add a rookie on a minimum after they've exhausted their exceptions.

While we're on this topic, Daryl Morey departed Philadelphia with a small gift for the next front office. Unlike with Montrezl Harrell and Eric Gordon none of these are player options. The Sixers don't have to play the game of promising fresh minimum deals in return for the player opting out of the second year of his contract. They can simply dare a guy to test the waters or cut bait entirely.

How sweet it is.

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