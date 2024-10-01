Paul George Has Modest Answer to 76ers Standing in East Hierarchy
This offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers compiled a roster capable of making a run at the NBA title now and in the future. Despite all the notable additions one key player was able to speak objectively when breaking down the Eastern Conference.
As everyone knows, the biggest splash the Sixers made this summer was going out and landing Paul George in free agency. With another All-Star in the fold now, Philly has a big three that is talented enough to go toe-to-toe with any of the NBA's top contenders.
Following his first media day with his new team, George sat down with NBA TV to discuss a variety of topics. Among the things brought up was where he felt the Sixers stood in regards to the hierarchy in the Eastern Conference. The All-Star forward gave a real answer, giving credit to two of their top competitors.
"I think we're top three for sure in the East. Got to be respectful to Boston, be respectful to New York. They put a heck of a unit out together," George said. "Boston is Boston, they're champions. Brought their whole team back so they're going to be tough."
After giving credit to the Knicks and Celtics, PG did state why he's confident the Sixers are capable of contending with these teams. That being that no opponent has an answer when it comes to guarding Joel Embiid.
"But I think we fit right into that mix," George continued. "I still don't think there's anyone that can guard Joel Embiid. So that's like a trump card that we have for sure."
All three of these teams had a good offseason and are poised to be atop the East standings. The Sixers will have their hands full, but their versatile and offensive firepower should put them in a position to take down either squad in a seven-game series.