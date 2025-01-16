Thunder Big Man Suffers Injury in Matchup vs Philadelphia 76ers
On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Western Conference-leading OKC Thunder for the first and only time this season. Less than 24 hours from the matchup, news emerged of an injury that occurred during the action.
Last offseason, the Thunder made a big splash by signing Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency. The veteran big man was coming off arguably his best season in the pros with the New York Knicks, and now finds himself on a team with championship aspirations.
Hartenstein's debut with the Thunder ended up being delayed due to a hand injury, and the versatile center now finds himself on the sidelines again. News emerged Wednesday evening that the Thunder big man suffered a left soleus strain against the Sixers. Hartenstein will be re-evaluated in one week.
Hartenstein started at center against the Sixers and logged 30 minutes in the 118-102 win. He finished the night with a stat line of nine points, 16 rebounds, and three assists.
In the 24 games Hartenstein has played for the Thunder this season, he has provided a stabilizing presence to the Thunder frontcourt. His averages currently sit at 11.8 PPG, 12.2 RPG, and 4.1 APG. With Chet Holmgren still recovering from injury, the Thunder will have to go back to their small-ball lineups for the time being.
Even before Tuesday's matchup, Hartenstein is a player the Sixers know all too well. He was a thorn in their side as a member of the Knicks. Last postseason, he went toe-to-toe with Joel Embiid in the drama-filled first-round series that saw New York advance in six games.