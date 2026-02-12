Giannis Antetokounmpo Finally Has Definitive 2026 All-Star Game Status

Giannis Antetokounmpo was voted into this year’s All-Star Game as a starter, the 10th straight year he’s earned both honors. He was expected to captain Team World as the NBA tries out a new format for this year’s star-studded affair. But the “Greek Freak” suffered a calf injury on January 23 and told reporters himself he expected to miss 4-6 weeks, which meant he would still be recovering when All-Star weekend rolled around .

Thus it was expected that commissioner Adam Silver would be naming an injury replacement for Antetokounmpo shortly after his injury. That did not happen. Antetokounmpo was named a coach for the celebrity All-Star Game on Friday but otherwise there was not a peep about whether he’d play and, if not, who he’d be replaced by. As the ASG crept closer it became more and more odd that the NBA hadn’t yet stepped in to make clear what will happen with Antetokounmpo.

The answer finally came—and at the final hour.

On Thursday the Bucks announced Antetokounmpo would be present but unable to participate in Sunday’s All-Star Game due to injury recovery.

“Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to rehab his right calf strain sustained on Jan. 23,” the team said per a statement posted to social media . “He won’t play in this weekend’s All-Star Game, but will attend to help coach the All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday and cheer on his fellow Team World teammates at the All-Star Game on Sunday.”

Antetokounmpo, 31, is averaging 28 points and 10 rebounds per game this year for Milwaukee. Even after many years atop the mountain he remains one of the top basketball players in the world. His absence on Sunday will definitely be felt.

But it’s been clear for a while now that Antetokounmpo wasn’t going to be able to go. Today’s announcement merely finalizes that news.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s replacement for 2026 All-Star Game

In tandem with the reveal of Antetokounmpo’s status for the All-Star Game, the NBA announced who would be replacing the two-time MVP on the court Sunday.

Spurs point guard De’Aaron Fox got the nod. Fox is averaging 19.4 points and 6.3 assists for a youthful San Antonio squad that currently holds second place in the Western Conference with a 38–16 record. It marks his second All-Star appearance; his first came in 2023 while Fox was with the Kings.

In order to balance out the Team USA and Team World rosters that make up the construction of this year’s ASG, the NBA shifted Heat wing Norman Powell to Team World (citing ties with Jamaica) and put Fox on Team USA’s Stripes roster.

