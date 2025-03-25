Anthony Davis Lauds Kyrie Irving's Outlook Amid ACL Tear
Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis returned to the lineup on Monday night, as he played for the first time in 18 games and for just the second time in a Dallas uniform in the 120-101 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.
Davis, who reaggravated an adductor injury in his Mavericks debut in early February, scored 12 points on 6-for-9 shooting in 27 minutes. But this time around, Davis took the floor without star point guard Kyrie Irving, who tore his ACL in early March. Davis spoke of the impact of the injury and lauded Irving for his outlook in his rehab process.
"It was devastating,” Davis said after the victory. “Kyrie is a phenomenal basketball player but, even more, a phenomenal human. Anytime anyone goes through something like that, an injury like that, it always sucks. Obviously, the initial injury, the initial moment, you want to give him space. ... Now he’s excited about the rehab process."
Davis said that while it was difficult initially for Irving, that he's in a much better spot mentally now that he's a few weeks removed from the injury.
“He’s in a good head space now. He’s around the team. He was on the bench tonight. To see him in a great head space, it’s good for our team, good for me and, I’m pretty sure, good for him. Obviously, it sucks, but we have to hold the fort down for this season.”
A healthy Mavericks team in 2025-26 will certainly be one to contend with in the West. But Dallas is taking quite the calculated risk with Irving and Davis, two oft-injured superstars who are a force when healthy.