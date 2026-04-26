Anthony Edwards, Donte DiVincenzo Leave Game 4 With Apparent Injuries

The Timberwolves had a traumatic first half of Game 4 of their first round series against the Nuggets. While Denver only took a four point lead into halftime, Minnesota lost Donte DiVincenzo to a “right lower leg injury,” that has people fearing the worst for the guard. Then later in the half, star Anthony Edwards hyperextended his left knee when he landed after contesting a shot.

Early in the game Divincenzo shot a long three-pointer that missed and bounced towards the corner. DiVincenzo went to chase after the ball and as he pushed off his right foot something immediately looked wrong. DiVincenzo went down and did not get up. He quickly motioned to the bench.

Donte Divincenzo just suffered a non contact injury. This looks horrible. Oh my goodness. pic.twitter.com/IN9FoYrWED — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 26, 2026

Later in the quarter it was announced that he had been ruled out a "lower right leg injury." There is no official word on what exactly the injury is, but anyone—including Ernie Johnson and the Inside the NBA crew on the halftime show—who has watched basketball the last couple years and saw the replay is fearing the worst.

DiVincenzo was later shown leaving the arena in a wheelchair.

As if that wasn't bad enough the Timberwolves then suffered another scare late in the second quarter when Edwards went down. The Minnesota star jumped to block a shot and, as he came down, he clearly hyperextended his left knee. Edwards rolled around on the ground holding his knee before he was helped off the court.

Anthony Edwards goes down with an apparent leg injury… WHAT IS HAPPENING? pic.twitter.com/WfG1vwpfif — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 26, 2026

Edwards did not come out with the rest of the team for the start of the third quarter and about four minutes into the quarter it was announced the he would not return to Game 4 because of a "left knee injury."

Mike Conley and Ayo Dosunmu started the second half in the places of Edwards and DiVincenzo.

The loss of either player will be huge for the Timberwolves, if not tonight then going forward. DiVincenzo started all 82 games for the Timberwolves this season, averaging 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists a game while shooting .379 from three on nearly eight attempts a game. In the first three games of this series, which the Timberwolves led 2-1, he averaged 14.3 points, five rebounds, five assists and 2.3 steals a game and was shooting 50% from three.

Edwards would obviously be an even bigger loss. In his fourth consecutive All-Star season Edwards averaged a career-high 28.8 points a game on a career-best 39.9% on 8.4 three-point attempts a night. He finished third in the Clutch Player of the Year voting behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray.

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