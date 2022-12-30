Game day preview and injury report: The Milwaukee Bucks look to end their losing streak vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Milwaukee Bucks (22-12) are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves (16-19) tonight in the Fiserv Forum, as they are looking to snap their 4-game losing streak and get back to winning ways.

Game preview

The Bucks are currently in the midst of their longest losing streak of the season, getting beaten 4 times in a row on their road trip after starting off with an impressive victory in New Orleans. They are finally home in Milwaukee tonight, and they will look to get back in the win column. The Bucks have the second-best home record in the NBA at 14-3, and they will look to improve it tonight against the Wolves. But that will be easier said than done.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been playing on an MVP level, despite the losses and Milwaukee will need him to carry once again tonight, as he will most likely be the only part of their Big 3 out on the floor. With Middleton out and Holiday doubtfully to play, Giannis will look to guys like Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis Jr. to step up and help him out.

On the other side, the Minnesota Timberwolves have been rather disappointing after finally making the playoffs last year and making the big play to get Rudy Gobert. But they have been up and down, sitting 11th in the Western Conference with a 16-19 record.

Although they have been without Karl-Anthony Towns for some time, they have held up. Anthony Edwards is leading the way, averaging 24.8 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 4.9 apg, and 2.3 spg over the last 10 games for Minnesota, with the help of D'Angelo Russell and Rudy Gobert.

They haven't been great on the road, going 7-11 so far this season when away from home. With both teams having a couple of key pieces out, this will be a close matchup, and both teams have a big imperative to win this game. The Bucks won the first game earlier in the year, and they will want to win the season series and break the losing streak.

Injury report

Khris Middleton (knee) is out and Jrue Holiday (illness) is doubtful to play tonight.

For the Wolves, Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) is still out. Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Kyle Anderson (back), and Taurean Prince (shoulder) are also out.