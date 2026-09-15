Myles Turner continues trend of giving back to the community

A dream for any professional athlete is to become a staple in their sport and make a name for themselves. No matter how many times they suit up or how much money they make, it's always a surreal moment to see how far they came and how they go to where they are today.

However, despite the millions of dollars, sponsors, highlights and recognition, many of these athletes don't forget where they came from. Another dream for an established athlete is to be able to give back to the community that helped guide them to their goal, and for Milwaukee Bucks' center Myles Turner, he's been able to accomplish that.

The Bedford, Texas native posted on social media that he partnered with the Hurst-Euless-Bedford Independent School District and pledged $2 million over the next 20 years to its athletic department for every middle school and both high schools.

It’s Official! In Partnership With My Hometown Hurst Euless Bedford I Have Pledged 2 Million Dollars Over The Next 20 Years To @hebisd Athletic Department Benefiting Every Middle School & Both High Schools! It’s An Honor To Have My Name Synonymous With The Cities That Raised Me! pic.twitter.com/8DJcBs5hFz — Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) September 15, 2026

Turner attended Trinity High School in Euless, Texas, where he became a top-10 prospect in the class of 2014 after averaging 18.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 6.8 blocks in his senior year. He led the Trojans to a 24-7 record before getting upset by Coppell High School, 47-43 in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs.

He would also play in the 2014 McDonald's All-American Boys Game where he would record seven points and seven rebounds. After high school, Turner would stay in his home state and committed to The University of Texas at Austin, where he would play one season with the Longhorns recording 10.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and a conference high 2.6 blocks per game.

Turner finished his college career racking up multiple all-conference honorary teams such as Big 12 All-Defense, Big 12 All-Freshman, All-Big 12 Third Team and was named the Big 12 Rookie of the Year. Turner was drafted with No. 11 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers where he spent 10 seasons before signing a four-year, $108.9 million contract with the Bucks last year.

This isn't the first time Turner has given back to his community this summer, as just a few weeks ago, he gifted $1 million to a local nonprofit organization, Empowering the Masses, through his W.A.R.M. (Work As Role Models) Foundation, which provides workforce training, life skills, and nutritional services to the community.

The DFW Metroplex Has Always Been There For Me! Looking Forward To This Decade Long Commitment With @EmpoweringDFW https://t.co/xFPm1gdZat — Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) September 2, 2026

It's clear how much his home state means to him, from donating money to organizations and school districts, to even inviting his Milwaukee teammates to a minicamp in Austin, Texas where a new-look Bucks team is trying to build chemistry and prove the multiple doubters wrong.