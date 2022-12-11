Game day preview and injury report: The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Houston Rockets

The Milwaukee Bucks are set to take on the Houston Rockets tonight in Texas, as they will look to add their second win of the season versus the Western Conference rival.

Game preview

The Bucks are coming off a great victory in Dallas, escaping the Mavericks with a Brook Lopez game-winning lay-up to improve them to 19-6 on the season and one step closer to catching the Boston Celtics for the #1 seed.

After a few surprising losses, Milwaukee has managed to steady the waves and get back on a winning track. Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing out of his mind, averaging 31.9 ppg, 11.0 rpg, and 5.4 apg on 54.6% from the floor and making his case for a third MVP award.

But it's not all about the Greek Freak. Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez are both having All-Star seasons, and Khris Middleton has gotten back after an injury, showing steady progress game by game. With that kind of supporting cast behind possibly the greatest player in the game, it's not surprising that the Bucks have been a juggernaut to start the season.

On the other side, the 7-18 Houston Rockets are one of the worst teams in the league and coming into this duel as complete outsiders. But the young talent they have there doesn't allow you to just stroll past this team.

Second-year guard Jalen Green is showing star potential, as he will be the primary target for Bucks defenders to contain. To add to him, young guns like Alperen Sengun and Kevin Porter Jr. can go off on every given night, while the veteran Eric Gordon continues to be the constant spark off the bench.

In front of their fans, the young Rockets will definitely give it their all to take down one of the best teams in the NBA, but if the Bucks show up at full strength and perform on their level, the victory won't come into question. After all, Milwaukee needs all the wins they can get if they want to get back on top of the NBA.

Injury report

Joe Ingles (ACL recovery) and Wesley Matthews (Health and Safety Protocols) are set to miss tonight's game.

On the other side, Jae'Sean Tate will miss this game due to an ankle injury. But on the bright side, Josh Christopher, Darius Days, and Trevor Hudgins have all been cleared and set to return.