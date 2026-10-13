There are multiple options that the Milwaukee Bucks can go with for their bench rotation this season from returning players to new additions. Players who played a significant role last season, are looking to fulfill their roles once again, while young faces looking to break through the rotations and try to carve out impactful minutes with a team filled with a lot of depth.

The Bucks have already played in three preseason games, and we've gotten to see different lineups from the bench as head coach Taylor Jenkins evaluates his roster. So far, it appears that he's splitting them up into two units.

In the games against the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Charlotte Hornets, the bench was mainly led by returning players and veterans such as Kevin Porter Jr., AJ Green, Caris LeVert and Gary Trent Jr., while against the Oklahoma City Thunder, it was more of the young guys like Kasparas Jakučionis, Ousmane Dieng, Brayden Burries and Nate Ament.

In both of their games, the experienced bench struggled to produce efficiency with their most recent performance against the Hornets being another example. The group of Porter, Green, LeVert and Trent combined for 12 points and shot 3-for-22 (13.6%) from the field and 2-for-11 (18.2%) from the 3-point line.

After seeing both units play and some players have showing promise while others have struggled, it could potentially led to players losing minutes heading into the season.

What Others From OnSI Say:

Ti Windisch

Oct 11, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Caris LeVert (12) shoots on Charlotte Hornets center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) during the third quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Bucks bench player most at risk of losing minutes may also lose his roster spot before opening night. Caris LeVert has been mostly overlooked since being acquired with draft picks from the Pistons, but LeVert has logged real minutes in two of the Bucks’ first three preseason games.

Through 29 minutes, LeVert is 0/5 from the field with zero points, one rebound, three assists and five turnovers. The Bucks have lost those 29 minutes by 25 points. LeVert had a shot to win a real role through camp and preseason, but the young players on the team have simply been better than him."

Ryan Kaminski

Oct 11, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Kyle Kuzma’s days in the regular rotation may be numbered. There are too many other good prospects on this roster; Milwaukee needs to see what they have in the young guys, while Kuzma looks like the odd man out.

Maybe he’ll carve out a small role to help the team compete, but with Jaime Jaquez, Kel’el Ware, Ousmane Dieng, and Nate Ament fighting for minutes at the forward spots in the front court, and Brayden Burries maybe stealing some time guarding 3s, there are more interesting paths to playing time for the Bucks to walk."

Tre Allen

Sep 28, 2026; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Trent Jr. (5) poses for a photo during Media Day. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There have been two players that have stuck out as potential players in danger of losing minutes and that's Porter and Trent. Both players saw a lot of playing time in their two preseason games, and they haven't been producing much in either game.

Porter has averaged 6.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and three assists per game while shooting 2-for-12 (16.7%) from the field and 0-for-3 from the 3-point line. What has made him vaulable in his last two seasons for Milwaukee, is his scoring and shot creating ability. He averaged more than 17 points per game last season in his limited time, but hasn't found his footing yet during preseason.

Trent made a lot of waves this offseason with his large four-year, $64 million contract, but General Manger Jon Horst emphasized his importance to the team as a 3-point shooter and his contributions during the playoffs, leading the front office to re-sign him. However, after seeing his preseason struggles, the contract could be an even more mind-boggling decision.

He's averaged 5.5 points per game while shooting 3-for-17 (17.6%) from the field and 3-for-13 (23.1%) from the 3-point line. The Bucks have other, younger options like Burries and Jakučionis who are continuing to develop and have shown promise between summer league and preseason. If Porter and Trent continue to struggle, then their minutes can easily go to Burries and Jakučionis, as their development is more crucial to the franchise.