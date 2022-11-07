Skip to main content
Gameday preview and injury report: Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks look to remain undefeated as they get ready to take on the Hawks.

The Milwaukee Bucks are set to begin their three-game road trip with a visit to Atlanta for a matchup with the Hawks. The Bucks have started the season off perfectly, and they will look to continue their winning streak. Meanwhile, the Hawks will want to keep their two-game winning streak alive and improve to a 7-3 record.

Preview

The Hawks are coming off a hard-fought overtime victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Their new star back-court of Dejounte Murray and Trae Young is finally starting to click, as they combined for 56 points in the victory against the Pels. Murray forced overtime with a game-tying shot and finished with a triple-double.

Meanwhile, the Bucks are on a nine-game winning streak and fresh off a victory against the OKC Thunder. Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out against the Thunder, but he is expected to return against the Hawks.

The Bucks already beat the Hawks in Milwaukee 115-123 a week ago in a hard-fought game, but they will have a much more difficult task winning again in Atlanta. With that being said, the Bucks are currently the best team in the NBA and they will be keen on remaining undefeated as long as possible. 

Injury Report

Khris Middleton is still sidelined for the Bucks, but he was recently assigned to their G-League team. Along with him, Pat Connaughton and Joe Ingles are also out. Giannis is listed as a probable after he sat out against the Thunder due to a knee issue.

On the other side, Trae Young has been listed as day-to-day for the Hawks, while Bogdan Bogdanovic is still out.

Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks

