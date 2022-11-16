Skip to main content
Gameday preview and injury report: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Bucks are set to take on their Eastern Conference rivals, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Milwaukee Bucks seem to be in a slump right now. After starting off the season with a franchise best 8-0 record, the Bucks have gone on to lose three of the next five games. A large part of that is the injuries their stars have suffered this season. Regardless of that, the Bucks are set to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in their next matchup.

The Cavs have emerged as a strong team in the East, and the Bucks will have to be at their best if they want to secure the victory.

Preview

The Bucks are coming into this game on the back of a two-game losing streak. Their last game was against the Atlanta Hawks. A matchup in which they were convincingly defeated. Giannis Antetokounmpo made his return to the lineup after missing a couple of games, and he looked a little rusty. He has been spectacular so far, averaging 31.3 PPG, 11.8 RPG, and 5.2 APG on 52% shooting, but he will need to find his rhythm again tonight if the Bucks want to take down the rising Cavs team.

The key for the Bucks this season has been their defense. The Bucks rank number 1 in the NBA in terms of defensive rating. But in their last three games, they have allowed way over their season average. They will want to address these issues that have been plaguing them lately and get back on track.

The Cavs made a massive move to acquire Donovan Mitchell in the offseason, and it has worked brilliantly so far. They have one of the best lineups in the league, and Mitchell has been a beast. Spida has been averaging 31.6 PPG and 6.1 APG on 51% shooting from the field and 41.3% shooting from three. The Cavs also started the season hot winning 8 of their first 9 games, but as of right now they are also in a slump, losing four games in a row.

Injury report

Khris Middleton and Joe Ingles are still out for the Bucks, and they are yet to make their season debut. Wesley Matthews suffered an injury in the last game, and he is also set to miss the game against the Bucks.

Pat Connaughton may be in line to make his season debut, as he is listed as questionable, along with Jrue Holiday. Meanwhile, Grayson Allen is listed as doubtful after the injury he suffered in the last game versus the Hawks.

For the Cavs, Jarret Allen, Ricky Rubio, and Dylan Windler are set to miss the game. Dean Wade is listed as questionable, while the status of Donovan Mitchell is yet to be determined, and it is a game-time decision.

