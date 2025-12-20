Giannis Antetokounmpo injury hurting Milwaukee Bucks more than it should

The Milwaukee Bucks are struggling to navigate the present and future with Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined as a result of his calf strain.

Antetokounmpo is watching as the Bucks fall in the standings while he is unable to help. He also is beginning to question whether the Bucks can contend even when he returns from injury. Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes explains why this particular injury and the timing of it is extremely significant for the Bucks.

"If Giannis were under contract for three or four more years after this one, a two-to-four-week injury like this wouldn't matter. But because he can opt out of his deal after next season, teams that might otherwise put big offers on the table for him prior to this year's trade deadline have to exercise more caution," Hughes wrote.

"A deal for a healthy Giannis could yield two cracks at a championship run before he can get to free agency. A deal for an injured one could make a blockbuster trade more of a one-shot deal. Maybe the Bucks will trade Giannis, and maybe they won't. This injury is complicating an already fraught situation and possibly limiting the Bucks' options."

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo during the fourth quarter against the Toronto Raptors. | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Bucks on pins and needles with Giannis injury

It's no secret that Giannis wants to win another championship after coming out on top with the Bucks in 2021, but it's hard to imagine Milwaukee coming close with the roster it has compared to the one that came out on top nearly five years ago.

This is why trade rumors have become rampant in recent weeks, but it's not easy for Giannis to say goodbye to the only franchise he's known in his 12 years in the NBA. If his relationship wasn't as strong with the Bucks and the city of Milwaukee, he likely would have asked out by now.

Giannis wants to ride the wave as long as he can, but his patience is being tested now that he doesn't have his play on the court to focus on. The strength of his bond with the organization is what will determine whether or not he re-signs with the Bucks this offseason or whether the franchise looks for a suitable trade for him.

The trigger could be pulled sooner if Antetokounmpo wishes, making the next couple of weeks leading up to the Feb. 5 trade deadline extremely crucial for the Bucks.

