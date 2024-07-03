Giannis Antetokounmpo's Block Went Viral In Greece Victory
On Wednesday, Greece and Dominican Republic squared off in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament.
Greece dominated and won by a score of 109-82.
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo finished the game with 32 points, two rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block while shooting a perfect 11/11 from the field and 1/1 from the three-point range in just 18 minutes of playing time.
During the game, Antetokounmpo also had an enormous block that went viral on social media.
A player for the Dominican Republic drove to the basket and attempted a floater, which was then swatted back to the ground by Antetokounmpo.
Via The Milwaukee Bucks (h/t FIBA): "The block and the bucket.
What a sequence from the Greek Freak."
Greece will play their next game on Thursday when they face off against Egypt.
Antetokounmpo is coming off another incredible year for the Bucks.
The 2021 NBA Champion finished the season with averages of 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 61.1% from the field and 27.4% from the three-point range in 73 games.
The Bucks were the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-33 record.
However, Antetokounmpo got injured at the end of the regular season, and he did not play in the NBA playoffs.
They lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round (in six games).
That said, the Bucks added All-Star point guard Damian Lillard last offseason.
Therefore, they are still seen as a contender to reach the 2025 NBA Finals.