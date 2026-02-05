Bucks Complete Trade With Suns After Deciding to Keep Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Bucks are keeping star Giannis Antetokounmpo through Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, and have shifted their focus on smaller moves instead.

Milwaukee has agreed to trade Cole Anthony and Amir Coffey to the Suns in exchange for Nick Richards and Nigel Hayes-Davis, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

All four players in the trade are on expiring contracts, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks. For the Suns, the deal was an opportunity to move under the tax line by $2.2 million, with room to sign a 15th player to the roster.

More: NBA Trade Deadline Live Updates on Every Deal, Rumors and Latest Intel

For Milwaukee, Richards and Hayes-Davis will add frontcourt depth into the fold in the short-term as Antetokounmpo continues to recover from a calf strain.

Charania added that more trades for the Bucks could materialize before the 3 p.m. ET trade deadline on Thursday, but Antetokounmpo reportedly will not be included in those deals.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated