Milwaukee Bucks Forward Still Remains Unsigned
Danilo Gallinari has been one of the best forwards of the last decade.
While he is no longer in his prime at 36, Gallinari is still a productive role player.
Last season, he spent time with the Washington Wizards, Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks.
Gallinari averaged 5.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 43.7% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 49 games.
Gallinari finished his season with the Bucks, and he is currently a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
He still remains unsigned on August 17.
Gallinari was the sixth pick in the 2008 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks.
In addition to the Knicks, Bucks, Wizards and Pistons, he has also spent time with the Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder over 14 seasons.
His career averages are 14.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 42.8% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 777 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 51 NBA playoff games (28 starts) and was with the Hawks when they reached the 2021 Eastern Conference finals.
The Bucks are coming off a season where they were the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-33 record.
They dealt with injuries and lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Gallinari could be an intriguing signing for the Bucks (or any other contending team) for the 2025 season.