Milwaukee Bucks Star Reportedly Undergoes Surgery
Khris Middleton is coming off his 11th season playing for the Milwaukee Bucks.
The 2021 NBA Champion finished the year with averages of 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest while shooting 49.3% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 55 games.
On Wednesday, Shams Charania and Eric Nehm of The Athletic reported that Middleton recently had surgery.
Via Charania: "Bucks star Khris Middleton has undergone arthroscopic surgeries on both ankles this offseason, sources tell me and @eric_nehm. He is expected to be ready for the start of next season."
The good news is that Middleton will be able to start the 2024-25 season healthy.
He has dealt with injuries over the previous few years and has been unable to play 60+ regular season games since the 2021-22 season.
Middleton was the 39th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft and has played 12 seasons for the Detroit Pistons (and Bucks).
His career averages are 16.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range in 739 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 80 NBA playoff games.
As for the Bucks, they have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard (and Middleton).
They finished the 2023-24 season as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-33 record but lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.