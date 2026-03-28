Giannis status update, How To Watch Milwaukee Bucks-San Antonio Spurs, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Milwaukee Bucks will officially miss the playoffs for the first time since 2015-16 unless they upset the Spurs as a massive underdog. Even though it's been a foregone conclusion that they won’t participate in the postseason for a week-plus and won’t have Giannis Antetokounmpo again as a three-game homestand to close out March begins.

The “Greek Freak” remains out with a left knee hyperextension and bone bruise but is still hoping to return before the regular season ends. He’s been ruled out, as has guard Kevin Porter Jr. Center Myles Turner and forward Kyle Kuzma are listed as questionable.

Milwaukee is 3-11 this month, losing eight of 10. The Bucks have won only one of their last four home games, defeating only Indiana.

San Antonio owns a seven-game win streak as it closes a three-game road trip that has produced 25-point wins in Miami and Memphis in the first two legs. The Spurs are 11-1 over their last dozen road games and can pull within two games of Oklahoma City in the race for the NBA’s best record and own the tiebreaker if the teams end up tied.

Milwaukee is 16-19 at home this season and is 9-16 vs. Western Conference opponents. The Spurs are 26-11 on the road and an exceptional 23-4 vs. Eastern Conference competition.

Vitals - How to Watch Bucks vs. Spurs

Game date, time and location: Saturday, March 28, 3:10 p.m. EST, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Radio: WTMJ (Bucks), 1200 WOAI (Spurs)

Bucks look to avoid being swept by Spurs for first time in a decade

The Milwaukee Bucks (29-43) host the San Antonio Spurs (55-18) in the second and final game between the teams this season.

San Antonio dominated Milwaukee 119-101 on Jan. 15. The game wasn’t as close as the score Wembanyama would indicate since the Spurs led 106-69 through three quarters and coasted from there. scored 22 points to lead six double-figure scorers and was one of three players to register double-doubles despite Stephon Castle leading the team in minutes played with just 26:12. Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 21 points.

San Antonio won last season’s final meeting to snap a four-game skid against the Bucks and will be looking for a season sweep for the first time since 2015-16. The Spurs won nine straight between 2012-16, breaking out the brooms in four straight seasons.

Milwaukee has held serve at home against San Antonio in seven of the last eight meetings since ‘17-’18, losing only early in the 2021-22 season.

The Spurs hold a 55-47 lead in the all-time series, which dates back to 1976-77.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Spurs -18.5 (-112), Bucks +18.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Spurs -2100, Bucks +1100

Total: 226.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

SPURS

F/G Darius Vassell

F Julian Champagnie

C Victor Wembanyama

G Stephon Castle

G De’Aaron Fox

BUCKS

F Ousmane Dieng

F Pete Nance

C Jericho Sims



G Ryan Rollins

G AJ Green

INJURY REPORT

SPURS

David Jones Garcia: Out - G League (Two-way)

Harrison Ingram: Out - G League (Two-way)

Emanuel Miller: Out - G League (Two-way)

BUCKS

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Left Knee Hyperextension, Bone Bruise

Kevin Porter, Jr.: Out - Right Knee Synovitis

Myles Turner: Questionable - Right Calf Soreness

Bobby Portis: Questionable - Left Wrist Sprain

Kyle Kuzma: Questionable - Right Achilles Soreness

Gary Harris: Questionable - Left Groin Contusion

Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League (Two-way)

QUOTABLE

Bucks coach Doc Rivers on Giannis Antetokounmpo: “He’s progressing. He’s just not healthy. Our focus right now is just getting him healthy. We’re just trying to get Giannis cleared and healthy; that’s our only focus. All the other stuff, we stay above.”