3 Bucks Burning Questions Before Start of 2025-26 Season
The Milwaukee Bucks are heading into a critical 2025-26 season with a lot of questions surrounding the organization. It was a very stressful offseason for everyone associated with the Bucks.
Rumors surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo possibly wanting out certainly made everyone within the organization uncomfortable, even if they projected confidence outwardly.
Heading into this season, there are three critical questions that need to be asked of this team. They need to get answers to these questions in order to compete for a spot in the NBA Finals.
1. Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Happy Playing For The Bucks?
This is perhaps the most important question that the Bucks need to find the answer to. Antetokounmpo's happiness is the number one priority for this franchise.
Antetokounmpo is still one of the best players in the NBA. Keeping him in Milwaukee is the top priority for Jon Horst and the rest of the Bucks organization, but is Antetokounmpo actually still happy?
Winning games is the only way to firmly answer that as a "yes" for the Bucks. He is going to have to carry a bigger load than he has in the last few years.
2. How Will Myles Turner Fit With The Rest of The Roster?
The addition of Myles Turner was by far the biggest offseason move that the Bucks made this summer. He was with the Pacers for a decade prior to signing in Milwaukee.
Turner's last impression on the NBA public was a horrendous shooting display in the NBA Finals against the Thunder. He shot just 21.4 percent from 3 during seven NBA Finals games.
Turner is being counted on as Milwaukee's best player for the next four seasons. Is that something he is going to be able to live up to? If they want to have a deep playoff run, he has to play the best basketball of his career.
3. Will The Bucks Get Anything Out of Kyle Kuzma?
Milwaukee made the decision to trade for Kyle Kuzma at the trade deadline in order to bring a third scorer to the roster. It was a decision that didn't look very smart by the time the playoffs ended.
Kuzma was essentially a negative for the Bucks in the first round against the Pacers. He has to be a better offensive threat and at least a zero on defense for this move to work.
