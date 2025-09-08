Bucks’ Myles Turner Has One Request for Milwaukee Fans
The Milwaukee Bucks' top free agent acquisition this summer, former 3-and-D Indiana Pacers starting center Myles Turner, had one request for the Cream City faithful this weekend.
Milwaukee shocked the NBA world earlier this summer, when the team opted to stretch and waive former nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard's remaining $112.6 million contract to carve out cap space and compete better this season.
With concerns building that nine-time All-NBA Bucks superstar power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo might demand to be traded should Milwaukee not figure out a way to improve sans Lillard, general manager Jon Horst clearly felt he couldn't find a trade partner to offload Lillard's contract. The 6-foot-2 Weber State product tore his Achilles tendon during the playoffs, effectively knocking him out for most or possibly all of 2025-26.
Lillard, who went on to ink a three-year, $41.6 million deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, was originally set to be paid out that maximum salary across the ensuing two seasons. Now, the 35-year-old will make $22.5 million a year to not play for the Bucks over the next five seasons.
Milwaukee's Prize Agree Agent This Summer
Turner was the prize acquisition stemming from this cap space windfall in Milwaukee. He agreed to a four-season, $108.9 million deal, replete with a trade kicker, to ditch the Pacers.
After touching down into Milwaukee at last, with the start of training camp mere weeks away, Turner reached out to fans for some help on Saturday.
"Milwaukee I’ve Arrived!" Turner wrote on Saturday morning, with a tenuous grasp on how to capitalize words. "It Feels Amazing Outside And I Feel Like Galavanting Around This Fine Saturday Let Me Know Some Good Spots Downtown Or Third Ward!"
About two-and-a-half hours later, the 6-foot-11 Texas product updated fans, having enjoyed a Milwaukee fine dining excursion.
"Sweet Diner Was Fuego Creme Brûlée French Toast Was A1," Turner wrote. "A1," in this context, presumably meant it was "hot sauce"-level scrumptious.
He also affixed an "A+" rating and a check mark atop an image of the eatery.
While with the Pacers, Turner walloped his Bucks counterparts Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis Jr. in each of the past two playoffs. Now, he'll be doing the walloping for Milwaukee, forming a formidable frontline alongside Antetokounmpo, with Portis adding some offensive versatility off the bench.
