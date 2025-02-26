Amen Thompson Ejected After Flagrant Foul on Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Milwaukee Bucks are taking on the Houston Rockets, and the game has already resulted in an ejection.
Rockets star Amen Thompson was ejected from the game after committing a flagrant 2 foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo. Thompson was going for a rebound, and he placed his hands around
Antetokounmpo's face while pulling him down to the ground.
Antetokounmpo was seen being thrown to the ground hard, and Thompson had his hands on the Bucks star's face and wrapped them around his head as well. Following the impact,
Antetokounmpo also appeared to hit his head, though that has not been confirmed.
The referees looked at the replay of the foul, and it was determined that Thompson used excessive force, which categorized the foul as a flagrant 2 foul, resulting in the Rockets star being ejected from the remainder of the game.
"After review, the contact to the head was unnecessary and excessive. Therefore, it meets the criteria for a flagrant foul penalty 2. Thompson is ejected, Giannis will be on the line for two shots, and Milwaukee will have possession of the ball," the referee explains in the video of the play.
Despite Thompson being ejected from the game in the waning moments of the fourth quarter, the Rockets were still able to beat the Bucks with a 100-97 final score. Milwaukee has now fallen to 32-25 on the season.
Antetokounmpo finished the game with 27 points, going 9-for-17 in field goal attempts, 0-for-1 on 3-point attempts, and 9-for-12 free throw attempts.
Damian Lillard followed close behind with 22 points, followed by AJ Green and Brook Lopez landing 12 points each, Kyle Kuzma securing nine points, and Taurean Prince with six.
The Bucks are currently in the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, and they will need to ensure they continue to string some wins together to keep out of having to participate in the play-in tournament.
The Bucks were on a four-game winning streak, which has now been snapped by the Rockets. They are set to take on the Denver Nuggets in their next outing on Feb. 27. The hope is the Bucks can rebound.
Even with Thompson ejected from the game, the Bucks couldn't hold things together enough, falling by just three points.
More Bucks:
Bucks and Former Guard Patrick Beverley Being Sued Over Playoff Incident
Bucks Notes: Giannis Speaks Out About His Minutes, Buyout Market Options, More