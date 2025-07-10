Anonymous Executives Don't Expect Bucks to Win East Despite Active Offseason
The Milwaukee Bucks haven't come close to making the NBA Finals since they won the title back in 2021. At the time, they looked like a team that was going to be a perennial contender.
Instead, they have flamed out in the playoffs in each of the last few years. Giannis Antetokounmpo has had some injuries pop up during some of those runs, mainly in the 2023-24 season.
They are trying to make sure they get back into contention for a title. Adding Myles Turner was the big move they made in order to make sure that happens.
More news: Bucks to Show Interest in All-Star Free Agent in Potential Blockbuster Signing: Report
Turner is an upgrade at the center spot from Brook Lopez, but executives around the league don't seem to think it's a move that will help Milwaukee win the East.
In fact, the Bucks aren't worth talking about at all, according to an ESPN article with executives talking about the Eastern Conference. They aren't mentioned as contenders to win the East.
That's misguided because the Bucks still have one of the best players in the NBA on their roster. As long as Antetokounmpo stays in Milwaukee, they'll have a chance to compete in the East.
He has shown that he's capable of carrying the Bucks for long stretches of the season. They should have no issues making the playoffs as long as he is still wearing a Bucks uniform.
If he does leave, then the Bucks have no shot at making the playoffs next season. Antetokounmpo, Turner, Kyle Kuzma, and Gary Trent Jr. is still a good enough core to make the playoffs.
More news: Bucks' Myles Turner Contract Worth Even More Than Initially Reported
Turner is going to be good for the Bucks early on. How well their point guards play will determine just how much Turner is able to be unlocked.
Tyrese Haliburton did a lot for Turner in terms of getting him open shots. His pick-and-pop game was very dangerous with someone like Haliburton as his partner.
If the Bucks are able to make one more move to address that point guard spot, they might have a great chance to surprise everyone and win the Eastern Conference next season.
More news: Bucks Notes: Major Free Agent Prediction, Bucks Want $251M All-Star, Damian Lillard Cryptic Post
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.