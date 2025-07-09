Bucks' Myles Turner Contract Worth Even More Than Initially Reported
The Milwaukee Bucks surprised everyone in the NBA when they decided to sign Myles Turner away from the Indiana Pacers. It was a move that no one saw coming.
In order to create enough cap space to sign him, they had to waive-and-stretch Damian Lillard. Now, they have $22.5 million of dead cap space each year for the next five seasons.
It was initially reported that Turner was going to sign a four-year deal worth $107 million. It looks like that contract is actually worth more than initially thought.
It now looks like the Bucks are paying Turner almost $109 million over the course of the next four years, according to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype.
The Bucks were killed by the NBA media for making this decision in the first place. It was the largest use of the waive-and-stretch provision in the history of the league.
Turner needs to outplay what he did for the Pacers this season in order to justify this massive contract. He was a very good three-point shooter in the regular season, but struggled in the Finals.
Against the Thunder in the NBA Finals, Turner shot just 37.7 percent from the field and an abysmal 21 percent from three. Had he been able to make the numerous shots he got from the top of the key, Indiana likely would have won the title.
Now, the Bucks are in a position in which they need Turner to hit those shots with consistency in order to justify making this kind of surprising move.
The Bucks need to find a point guard who can help set Turner up for those pick-and-pop threes that Turner got wide-open while he was in Indiana. His defense has slipped a bit, but he's better than Brook Lopez.
Turner is an upgrade over what Lopez gave them on both sides of the court. That doesn't mean that this deal will end up being a smart one when it's all said and done.
For the Pacers this past season, Turner averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
