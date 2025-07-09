Bucks to Show Interest in All-Star Free Agent in Potential Blockbuster Signing: Report
While the frontcourt depth in Milwaukee has been solidified with the acquisition of Myles Turner, the backcourt for the Bucks remains a major question mark.
Damian Lillard was jettisoned to the NBA wilderness after being waived. Pat Connaughton was dealt to the Charlotte Hornets. Those two were core members of last year's team. When analyzing the returning guards on the roster, there's not a whole lot for the Bucks in the way of proven commodities.
Evan Sidery of Forbes has been all over the offseason NBA action — constantly providing nuggets of information as it pertains to potential signings. In this case, with Bradley Beal reportedly negotiating a buyout from the Phoenix Suns, a list of teams has been mentioned as possible landing spots.
One of those squads happens to be the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Clippers have been widely regarded as Beal's ultimate landing spot. The Lakers could also use Beal as a scorer off the bench/general floor-raiser from a depth standpoint.
Pertaining to the Bucks, Beal might be the best fit in Milwaukee of all the teams listed above. The Bucks need guards in the worst way possible. As it currently stands, Milwaukee's projected starting backcourt is likely Kevin Porter Jr. and Ryan Rollins. AJ Green, Gary Trent Jr., and Gary Harris are the other notable options.
For a team featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo in his prime, the previously mentioned collection of players do not seem good enough to get Antetokounmpo back to the NBA Finals. A real injection of talent would be prudent in what appears to be a down Eastern Conference.
Beal's ability to stretch the floor would be immense for a Bucks team often facing the opposition that packs the paint to stop their marquee player.
While Beal's lack of defensive prowess has been called into question, the Bucks would appear to be among the better fits to account for those struggles. Turner and Antetokounmpo are elite rim-protectors, and both switch immensely well when asked to hedge or step out on smaller players.
Whether Beal ends up in Milwaukee or not is one thing — but the Bucks should do everything in their power to try and get him on the team.
