Anthony Edwards Takes Shot at Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Over Slam Dunk Contest Tease
The 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend wrapped up with an unforgettable Slam Dunk Contest that saw Mac McClung etch his name into the history books.
McClung, a 6’2 guard who has spent the last four seasons in the G League, delivered a jaw-dropping performance, securing his third consecutive win.
This achievement made McClung the first-ever player to three-peat in the Slam Dunk Contest, cementing his place in NBA lore.
The high-flying guard wowed the crowd with an array of daring dunks, including jumping over a Kia Sudan, dunking over a 7-foot-tall man, and even pulling off a gravity-defying jam after placing the ball on the rim. His performance was not just impressive—it was dominant.
One of the most talked-about moments post-contest came when Ja Morant, known for his own high-flying acrobatics, hinted at possibly competing in next year’s contest. Morant, who has been known for his dazzling dunks in the game, took to X about his interest in the contest.
“mac might make me want to dunk.”
Morant’s dunking ability is already legendary, with his gravity-defying aerial moves and explosive leaping ability making him a constant highlight reel.
A dunk contest featuring Morant would be a thrilling showcase of athleticism and creativity, as he combines raw power with finesse. If he were to compete, Morant’s ability to execute jaw-dropping slams could elevate the contest to new heights.
The conversation didn’t stop there.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, known for his incredible athleticism and 7-foot frame, joined in by responding to Morant’s post.
“If you do it, I’ll do it with you,” followed by a 100 emoji.
Antetokounmpo has made a name for himself as one of the most powerful in-game dunkers in the league, with memorable dunks like his one-handed slam over Deandre Ayton in the 2021 NBA Finals.
However, his in-game style doesn’t always translate to the dunk contest, where creativity and flair often take precedence.
Despite that, Antetokounmpo’s raw power and ability to attack the basket could make him a formidable competitor, especially if he added a bit of creativity to his usual power dunks.
Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves guard and All-Star, was asked about the prospect of Antetokounmpo competing.
His response was surprising.
“Giannis is an in-game dunker. I don’t feel like he’s a dunk contest type of guy.”
Edwards himself, with his impressive hops and ability to blend power and finesse, could be an intriguing participant in future contests. Known for his aggressive slams and creative finishes, Edwards has the potential to be a serious contender if he decides to enter the contest.
As the 2025 All-Star Weekend came to a close, the future of the Slam Dunk Contest looks brighter than ever, with McClung’s dominance sparking conversation about the potential for next year’s competition.
Would we see a showdown between Morant, Antetokounmpo, and Edwards?
Only time will tell.
