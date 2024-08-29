Barcelona Soccer Star Pays Tribute to Bucks' Lillard with 'Dame Time' Celebration
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard received a fitting tribute from an up-and-coming soccer star Tuesday evening.
FC Barcelona football players Dani Olmo and Lamine Yamal pulled out Lillard's iconic "Dame Time" celebration following Olmo's eventual game-winning goal against Ray Vallecano in La Liga.
Lillard eventually took notice of the nod, showing respect for the upcoming soccer star in an instagram post. The eight-time NBA All-Star reposted the celebration from Olmo and Yamal, and added four salute emojis.
Olmo's nod to Lillard came after his scored the eventual game-winning goal eight minutes before the end of his match. Having put his team up 2-1, Olmo pointed to his wrist, signaling that it's his time to shine, similarly how Lillard does it when he sinks a three-pointer in the final minutes of a basketball game.
Speaking to MD after the match, Olmo explained that his celebration was inspired from Lillard, who's known as one of the most clutch players the NBA has to offer.
"There is a player that I really like in NBA basketball, Damian Lillard, and he does this celebration when he makes important baskets, and I like it a lot and I have taken it for football," Olmo said.
Over the course of a decorated 11-year career with the Portland Trail Blazers (2012-23), Lillard has made a name for himself by leading his team to eight playoff appearances through countless clutch moments.
Some of his most memorable moments in the clutch include his game-winning fadeaway three-point bomb to eliminate the Houston Rockets in the 2014 NBA playoffs and another in the 2019 NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
While Lillard has always shown the clutch gene dating back to his pre-professional days as a hooper, his iconic celebration didn't come about up until his third season during the 2014-15 season with the Trail Blazers. His famous celebration first came after making a tying three-pointer with three seconds left to force overtime against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a regular season matchup on Dec. 23 of 2014.
After sinking the three-point shot, the Portland Trail Blazers star turned to his bench and tapped his wrist in celebration.
As Lillard gears up for his second season in Milwaukee, Bucks' fans should remain hopeful that he can produce even more of these memorable shots in 2024-25.
