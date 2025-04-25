Biggest Reasons Why Bucks Shouldn't Panic Entering Game 3
The Milwaukee Bucks find themselves down in a 0-2 hole as the series shifts to Milwaukee on Friday night. It wasn't the ideal start for the Bucks, as they were hoping to get at least one in Indiana.
Now, the Bucks must win the next two in Milwaukee to keep this series competitive. They understand the pressure that lies in front of them, but they still shouldn't panic.
There are a few reasons why the Bucks should still feel okay, even though they are down 0-2 in the series. Damian Lillard's return is a big reason.
Read more: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Finally Breaks Silence on Pacers Rivalry
Lillard played his first game in over a month in Game 2. He was clearly rusty, shooting just 4-13 from the field and scoring only 14 points. He did have seven assists, though.
It's reasonable to think that Lillard will only get better from here on out as he shakes off the rust. They need his scoring and shooting ability, so he will only get better as the series goes on.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been fantastic so far. He has had 34+ points and 12+ rebounds in each of the first two games. Now that Lillard is healthy, he should only be more effective because the Pacers won't be able to double-team as hard on him.
Playing in front of their home crowd is another reason the Bucks shouldn't panic. They play a lot better in front of their own fans, and the Pacers aren't nearly as good on the road.
More Bucks news: Bucks Announce Damian Lillard Injury Status for Game 3 vs Pacers
Bobby Portis' stellar play in Game 2 is the final reason why the Bucks shouldn't panic. He is knocking off some rest as well after being suspended for 25 games.
It doesn't look like the Pacers have much of an answer for him at the moment. They need him to have another 28-point outburst as he did in Game 2.
Milwaukee shouldn't panic in Game 3, but they should be desperate. They need to win this game in order to make sure that this series can still be won. If they lose, a sweep is very likely.
More Milwaukee Bucks news: Bucks' Doc Rivers on Verge of Making Unfortunate NBA History
Bucks HC Doc Rivers Considering Major Changes After Falling 0-2 to Pacers
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.