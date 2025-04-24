Bucks Announce Damian Lillard Injury Status for Game 3 vs Pacers
The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to make a comeback after falling behind the Indiana Pacers 0-2 in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
Heading back to Milwaukee, the Bucks need to make a serious change if they want to make the comeback of the year. Fortunately, it appears that one of their best offensive weapons will be back for good.
According to a report from Pacers beat writer Scott Agness, Lillard is no longer on Milwaukee's injury report.
"Damian Lillard is no longer on the Bucks injury report," Agness said, "so he came out of Game 2, his first action in more than a month, very well."
At the moment, the only player appearing on the Bucks' injury report is rookie power forward Tyler Smith, who is questionable with a left ankle sprain. His most significant game came on Apriln 13 against the Detroit Pistons when he put up 20 points, four total rebounds, one steak, and one block over 30 minutes.
Lillard has been missing from action since March 18 against the Golden State Warriors. He was soon diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis, making many fans wonder if he would even be able to return.
Fortunately, Dame came back much sooner than anyone expected.
In his first game back, Lillard recorded 14 points, seven assist, and three total rebounds. In the regular season, he averaged 24.9 points, 7.1 assists, 4.7 total rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game across 58 games. He was named an NBA All-Star for his efforts.
Hopefully, Lillard will be able to return to his All-Star level of play soon. But even if he is able to, it may be too little too late for the Bucks.
In the first two games, Milwaukee has been unable to come out on top over Indiana despite incredible performances from star Giannis Antetokounmpo. This is largely because they are unable to get a quick start on their game.
If the Bucks want to pull a miracle, they'll need to come out and play at the same tempo that the Pacers have been starting every game. Hopefully Lillard can help with that.
Bucks HC Doc Rivers Considering Major Changes After Falling 0-2 to Pacers
Bucks Notes: Giannis Goes on NSFW Rant, Doc Rivers Makes Bold Claim, Lillard Returns
