Blockbuster Bucks Trade Proposal Sees Bobby Portis Moved to West Contender
The Milwaukee Bucks are viewed as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. Although they started the season off poorly, they have turned their season around as we approach the new year.
The Bucks will likely be a threat in the Eastern Conference, but they need to make a trade or two to be considered legitimate contenders this season.
It is not out of the realm of possibility for the Bucks to do just that; however, this latest trade proposal has the Bucks parting ways with their beloved champion forward, Bobby Portis. This trade scenario by Anthony Pasciolla of Sporting News has the Bucks parting ways with Portis, moving him to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Naji Marshall, Dwight Powell, and a 2030 first-round pick.
Mavericks receive: Bobby Portis
Bucks receive: Naji Marshall, Dwight Powell, 2030 first-round pick (via SAS)
Although the Bucks are starting to look like the team we thought they'd be this season, it could be in their best interest to move one of their big men off the roster. In this scenario, the younger player in Portis is being dealt away.
The 29-year-old is in the last year of his deal and is set to be a free agent this upcoming offseason. Portis has been solid for the Bucks this season, averaging 14.1 points per game, 7.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 0.6 blocks while shooting 48 percent from the field and 38 percent from three in 28 games and 24.9 minutes of action.
This trade has the Bucks getting back 26-year-old Marshall, who is having himself a solid year with the Mavericks. The former Xavier Musketeer is averaging 10.9 points per game, 3.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 0.8 steals while shooting 52 percent from the field and 31 percent from three in 26 games and 23.3 minutes of action.
In addition, the Bucks get back a first-round pick that could prove vital for a Bucks team with limited assets. The Bucks are one of the few teams that will have a hard time bolstering their roster due to their lack of resources regarding draft picks. More importantly, they are over the second apron, as they aren't allowed to take back more salary in a trade or aggregate contracts sent out.
The Bucks do not have that much draft capital to trade away, but if they can get one this season or in the offseason, they could have the best of both worlds.
More Bucks: Bucks Trade Proposal Has Them Move Khris Middleton in Massive Deal