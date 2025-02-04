Bucks All-Stars Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo Upgraded for Hornets Clash
Nine-time All-Star Milwaukee Bucks vets Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo have seen their health statuses upgraded ahead of what should be a "gimme" game against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, the team has announced.
Antetokounmpo, a two-time league MVP who's playing like he deserves at least another All-NBA First Team honor this year, has been downgraded to questionable to play with a right patella tendinopathy. Lillard, who has regressed from his seven-time All-NBA prime while with the Portland Trail Blazers, is questionable to suit up himself through a sore left groin.
Starting center Brook Lopez has been listed as probable to play through a sore back. Reserve forwards Khris Middleton (bilateral ankle injury management) and Bobby Portis (personal reasons) are also seen as probable to play.
Two-way players Stanley Umude and Liam Robbins are away from the team. They're putting in reps with the Bucks' NBAGL affiliate in Oshkosh, the Wisconsin Herd.
The 26-22 Bucks, losers of four consecutive contests, are looking for an easy win. Facing off against the 12-35 Hornets seems like a perfect recipe to turn things around for Milwaukee — although that could prove difficult to do without the club's two best players in Antetokounmpo and Lillard. Both sat out Monday's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Antetokounmpo in particular has looked spectacular on both ends of the court in his age-30 season. Through 41 healthy bouts, the 6-foot-11 power forward is averaging 31.8 points on 60.8 percent shooting from the floor and 57.7 percent shooting from the foul line, 12.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.3 blocks and 0.8 steals a night.
Through 40 healthy contests thus far this season, Lillard is averaging 25.0 points while slashing .446/.380/.922, along with 7.3 assists, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.2 steals a night. Overall, Lillard has looked better than he did in his inaugural season with the Bucks last year, though a slight decline in athleticism over the years has sadly served to make his defensive issues even more pronounced. Head coach Doc Rivers effectively countered by swapping out veteran shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. for Andre Jackson Jr. early into the season.
