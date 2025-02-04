Bucks All-Stars Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo Upgraded for Hornets Clash

Injury Report - Feb. 5 at Charlotte



Out:

Robbins (G League)

Umude (G League)



Questionable:

Antetokounmpo (Right Patella Tendinopathy)

Lillard (Left Groin Soreness)



Probable:

Lopez (Back Soreness)

Middleton (Bilateral Ankle Injury Management)

Portis Jr. (Personal Reasons)