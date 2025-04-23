Damian Lillard Says Crucial Element of Bucks Game Can Shift Series
The Milwaukee Bucks have not had the start that they were looking for in the first round of the playoffs. They find themselves down 0-2 after losing both games in Indiana.
Now, the series shifts to Milwaukee with the Bucks being a very desperate team. They have to win the next two games at home in order to win this series.
Milwaukee still feels confident that it can play well in this series and win. With Damian Lillard back in the lineup, they believe that their offense will be better from here on out.
While Lillard's offense is going to help, that's not what will bring the Bucks back into this series. Lillard thinks that another crucial element of the team will help them do that.
He believes that the length the Bucks have can help them win this series.
"The kind of size that we have and length that we have, you want to make a team play against you in a half-court defense as much as you can." Lillard said after Game 2.
In order to do that, the Bucks have to keep the Pacers from getting out in transition. That means that they have to limit their turnovers, which has been an issue for them in the first two games.
A lot of the points that the Pacers have scored in those two games were in transition. Milwaukee has to not only limit turnovers, but get back on defense during missed shots.
The Bucks have had issues on defense the entire season, so this isn't new. Milwaukee hasn't been able to make adjustments on that side of the court.
Doc Rivers' ability to use their length to stifle the Pacers is the only way that they can come back in this series. They have tried to use zone defense to slow the Pacers down, but they have just been shooting over it.
Lillard might just need to score more points instead of relying on the team's defense. Unless Rivers has some great defensive adjustments, the Bucks will continue to struggle on that end of the floor.
Damian Lillard's Return Hurts Bucks in Major Way
