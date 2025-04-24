Bucks Notes: Giannis Goes on NSFW Rant, Doc Rivers Makes Bold Claim, Lillard Returns
Despite a valiant effort, the Milwaukee Bucks once again fell to the Indiana Pacers, meaning they are currently down 2-0 in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
Here are the most recent stories you need to know about the Milwaukee Bucks.
How Many Points Did Bucks' Damian Lillard Score in Playoff Return?
The big story for the Bucks heading into the second game of the series was the return of star point guard Damian Lillard, who had been missing for over a month due to being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right calf.
Now, the nine-time NBA All-Star has come back, recording 14 points, seven assists, and three total rebounds. While this is down from his regular season average (24.9 points, 7.1 assists, 4.7 total rebounds), it is still great to see Big Game Dame back on the court.
To read the full story, click here.
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Has NSFW Rant After Falling 0-2 vs. Pacers
Unfortunately, the Bucks have fallen 0-2 in the series, meaning their chance at making it out of the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs are slim. While no one in Milwaukee is happy about this, it seems power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is the most upset, saying, "I know the f------ deal, man."
Giannis is a major reason the team has found any success in these two games, recording 36 points, 12 total rebounds, and one assist in Game 1 then 34 points, 18 total rebounds, and seven assists in Game 2. Needless to say, the rest of the team needs to at least make an effort to get near his level.
To read the full story, click here.
Doc Rivers All But Guarantees Bucks Will Win Series After Dismal Start
While Antetokounmpo is angry with determination, it seems that Milwaukee head coach Doc Rivers is the one in the hot seat. Despite the pressure he must be feeling, the former NBA Coach of the Year has guaranteed that the Bucks will win the series.
To read the full story, click here.
Here are some other stories you need to know about the Milwaukee Bucks:
Damian Lillard Says Crucial Element of Bucks Game Can Shift Series
Bucks Are Absolutely Wasting Giannis Antetokounmpo
Damian Lillard's Return Hurts Bucks in Major Way
Fans React to Bucks' Damian Lillard Making Playoffs Return
Bucks' Doc Rivers Listed Among NBA's Worst Coaches in Player Poll
'Interesting Kid', Bucks' Doc Rivers Gets Brutally Honest About Pacers Star
If you want to read more news and notes about the Milwaukee Bucks, head on over to Milwaukee Bucks on SI.