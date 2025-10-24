Bucks Announce Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury News Ahead of Raptors Game
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers has revealed whether nine-time All-Star power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will play for Friday's tilt against the Toronto Raptors.
The 6-foot-11 superstar, 30, had been considered probable to suit up while dealing with a left great toe sprain. Starting point guard Kevin Porter Jr., meanwhile, had already been ruled out with a left ankle sprain on Thursday.
Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports that, according to head coach Doc Rivers, Antetokounmpo will be able to play, after all, noting that he's "good" for the matchup.
The action will tip off at 5:30 p.m. CT, to accommodate the Toronto Blue Jays' World Series opening game clash later Friday against the reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
This story will be updated...