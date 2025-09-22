Bucks Zone

Bucks' Blockbuster Move Overwhelmingly Named Biggest Surprise of Offseason

Apr 25, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) drives to the basket gains Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) and forward Aaron Nesmith (23) in the second half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Bucks have had an eventful offseason.

In a shocking blockbuster decision, Milwaukee decided to stretch and waive nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard's remaining $112.6 million owed across the next two seasons across a five-year span. That means Milwaukee will be paying him $22.5 million in dead cap money to not play for the team. The Bucks also brought in 3-and-D center Myles Turner on a four-year, $108.9 million free agent contract, poaching him from the Indiana Pacers, a loathed Central Division rival.

In a poll of 20 ESPN panelists, NBA insider Tim Bontemps reports that a whopping 16 chose Milwaukee's decision to stretch and waive Lillard's contract and subsequently use the added cap room to sign Turner as the most surprising move of the 2025 offseason.

"The combination of the Milwaukee Bucks signing Myles Turner, and doing so by waiving and stretching the remaining $112 million on Damian Lillard's contract, easily took the top spot, given the record amount of dead money the Bucks now have on their books and the fact that Turner was widely expected to return to Indiana," Bontemps writes.

This story will be updated...

