Bucks’ Myles Turner Already Showing Excitement to Be in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Bucks made the stunning move to sign Myles Turner in free agency. He was the best center available in free agency, but the Bucks were not seen as a team that would pursue him.
Not only did the Bucks pursue him, but they signed him to a four-year deal worth $108.9 million. His presence forced the Bucks to waive Damian Lillard, but it also gave them a much better center.
Turner played his first decade in the league for the rival Pacers. Now, he's already excited about what he can do with the Bucks.
New Bucks center Myles Turner is excited about what he can do in Milwaukee
Turner finally made his first stop at the Bucks' facilities recently, and he made sure to stop in front of the trophy case that Milwaukee has. After coming up short of winning a title last season, he wants to win one even more.
The Pacers came two quarters short of winning a championship last year, but they didn't seem thrilled to offer Turner a ton of money in free agency. Now, he's in Milwaukee looking to win his first title.
Turner even posted a photo on Instagram of the Larry O'Brien Trophy, making it clear that it is his goal from the start to win a title with the Bucks.
Milwaukee was very happy to sign Turner this summer. They believe he gets them closer to that goal of winning a championship. They're banking on him to be their second-best player.
The Bucks need Myles Turner to be great right away
If Milwaukee wants to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo happy and with the team for years to come, it needs this signing to work out almost immediately. He has to be better than he was with the Pacers.
While Turner was in Indiana, he was never tasked with being the second-best player on that team. He had a horrendous shooting performance in the NBA Finals last year, as well.
That doesn't mean that Turner doesn't have it in him to be great. He can be a really good player for Milwaukee. On paper, he's a perfect fit next to Antetokounmpo at the center position.
