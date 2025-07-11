Bucks Blockbuster Trade Idea Sends Giannis Antetokounmpo West in Franchise-Altering Move
While many consider the future of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo in limbo, that appears to be far from the case.
Time and again, both the Bucks and Antetokounmpo have made it clear they want to continue building together. That still seems to be the case this summer, even with early reports hinting that Antetokounmpo is "open-minded" to a possible trade.
However, in the last few weeks, you could throw that out the window as it appears that Antetokounmpo will soon enter his 13th season with the Bucks. Nonetheless, crazier things have happened in the NBA, and it is not out of the realm of possibility that the Bucks trade Antetokounmpo, especially if they receive a package they can't refuse.
While that appears to be unlikely as things stand, Dan Favale of Bleacher Report listed this trade proposal as a realistic one that sends the two-time MVP to the San Antonio Spurs.
In this scenario, Antetokounmpo heads to the Spurs in exchange for a massive package en route to Milwaukee.
San Antonio Spurs Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Harrison Barnes, Dylan Harper, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, 2027 first-round pick (via ATL), 2029 first-round pick, Sacramento's 2030 second-round pick, 2031 first-round pick (most favorable of SAS or SAC), Sacramento's 2031 second-round pick
"Milwaukee and San Antonio can quibble over finer details. Should Stephon Castle be included over Harper? Would the Spurs consider trading both if it saves them first-round equity? Should the Bucks push for Devin Vassell over Barnes or Johnson?
"Giannis-to-San Antonio permutations exist in droves. Getting him there is all that matters. A baseline trio of Giannis, Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox with some combination of Harper, Castle and Vassell still on board is equal parts terrifying and championship-caliber."
The Spurs are one of the few teams in the league stacked with valuable assets, whether it's future draft picks or promising young talent.
On the other hand, the Bucks are short on both, and moving Antetokounmpo could set Milwaukee up nicely for the long haul.
A deal between the two teams would make sense on paper, but it’s a long shot.
Both Antetokounmpo and the Bucks remain committed to trying to make things work, and reports indicate that San Antonio is focused on building around their 21-year-old franchise cornerstone, Victor Wembanyama.
Losing Antetokounmpo is not ideal, but the package in return would set up Milwaukee well for the future.
